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1H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in 2024, shooting 1-under. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Wyndham Championship.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-69-1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.954 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.419-0.954
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0000.254
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4560.258
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2060.616
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2430.174

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.000 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.
  • Dumont de Chassart ranked 123rd with 248 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 90th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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