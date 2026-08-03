Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.000 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.