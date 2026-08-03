Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Adam Svensson missed the cut at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2024
|T7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|2023
|T7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|2022
|T78
|70-69-70-72
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under in both years.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|70
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|3.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished at 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.382
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.055
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.057
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.429
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.699
|-1.318
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.055 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.