Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.055 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.