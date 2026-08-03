PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Adam Svensson hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Adam Svensson missed the cut at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Wyndham Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-69-2
2024T768-65-66-69-12
2023T763-67-70-68-12
2022T7870-69-70-72+1

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under in both years.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished at 21-under.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.382-0.689
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.055-0.155
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.057-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.429-0.188
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.699-1.318

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.382 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.055 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
  • Svensson has earned 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 176th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at Wyndham
Latest
Image for article.
1H AGO
2026 Wyndham Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
1H AGO
Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW