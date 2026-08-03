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45M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Adam Schenk hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Adam Schenk returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Schenk at the Wyndham Championship.

Schenk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71+4
2024MC71-72+3
2023T6473-65-70-72E
2022MC69-73+2
2021MC70-70E

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 64th at even par.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-68-69-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 50th at the Rocket Classic, where he posted a score of 4-under.
  • Schenk has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.412-0.421
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.3490.193
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.093-0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.448-0.304
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.301-0.616

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.412 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.349 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.09% of the time.
  • Schenk has earned 113 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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