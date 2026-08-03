Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Adam Schenk hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Adam Schenk returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Schenk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2023
|T64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|70-70
|E
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 64th at even par.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 50th at the Rocket Classic, where he posted a score of 4-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.412
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.349
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.093
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.448
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.301
|-0.616
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.412 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.349 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 19.09% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 113 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.