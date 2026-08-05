Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship
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Adam Hadwin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hadwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2024
|T28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2021
|T10
|64-71-66-66
|-13
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|69-68-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|67-71-72-70
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|24.329
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 9-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.040
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.309
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.269
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.308
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.926
|-0.676
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has a -0.309 mark. He has a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he breaks par 19.23% of the time.
- Hadwin ranks 188th with 48 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.