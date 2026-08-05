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Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

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Adam Hadwin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 6-9, 2026. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Hadwin at the Wyndham Championship.

Hadwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-2
2024T2866-67-68-70-9
2023MC73-69+2
2021T1064-71-66-66-13

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Hadwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-73E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4069-68-66-71-614.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-66-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5367-71-72-70-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2168-70-71-70-924.329

Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 9-under.
  • Hadwin has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has averaged -0.676 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.040-0.068
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.309-0.256
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2690.064
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.308-0.418
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.926-0.676

Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has a -0.309 mark. He has a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he breaks par 19.23% of the time.
  • Hadwin ranks 188th with 48 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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