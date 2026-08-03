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1H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Aaron Wise talks importance of having his wife as caddie

Aaron Wise talks importance of having his wife as caddie

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Aaron Wise withdrew from the 2025 Wyndham Championship after shooting 69 in the first round. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on completing four rounds this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.

Latest odds for Wise at the Wyndham Championship.

Wise's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD69-
2022T1365-70-67-68-10
2021T4666-70-67-70-7

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 69 in the first round.
  • Wise's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1660.213
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0190.348
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1570.253
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.282-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2710.701

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks among his key distance metrics.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has recorded a 0.019 mark. He has hit 66.47% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.18 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.82% of the time.
  • Wise currently ranks 149th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 136 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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