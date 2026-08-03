Aaron Wise betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Aaron Wise talks importance of having his wife as caddie
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Aaron Wise withdrew from the 2025 Wyndham Championship after shooting 69 in the first round. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 with his sights set on completing four rounds this time around in the 2026 Wyndham Championship.
Wise's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|69
|-
|2022
|T13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|2021
|T46
|66-70-67-70
|-7
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 69 in the first round.
- Wise's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Wise has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged 0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.166
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.019
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.157
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.282
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.271
|0.701
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks among his key distance metrics.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has recorded a 0.019 mark. He has hit 66.47% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.18 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.82% of the time.
- Wise currently ranks 149th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 136 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.