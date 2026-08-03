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1H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai gets up-and-down from 171 yards for birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

Aaron Rai gets up-and-down from 171 yards for birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Aaron Rai returns to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to build on his 2024 victory at this event. The Englishman will be seeking his second consecutive title at this tournament.

Latest odds for Rai at the Wyndham Championship.

Rai's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T563-66-69-68-14
2024165-65-68-64-18
2023MC70-70E
2022T7170-69-66-73-2

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Rai's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3065-68-67-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1174-67-72-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1973-70-73-70-255.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750

Rai's recent performances

  • Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he won with a score of 9-under.
  • Rai has one victory over his last ten performances.
  • Rai has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rai has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1750.370
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4270.205
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1410.273
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.098-0.292
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6460.555

Rai's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rai ranks 35th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,114 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.646 that ranks 36th on TOUR.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.427 ranks 25th on TOUR, while his 69.78% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 20th.
  • Rai's driving statistics show room for improvement, with a Driving Distance average of 292.2 yards ranking 153rd on TOUR and his 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee ranking 57th.
  • On the greens, Rai has struggled with a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. His 29.66 Putts Per Round average ranks 149th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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