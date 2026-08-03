Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship
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Aaron Rai gets up-and-down from 171 yards for birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Aaron Rai returns to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 6-9 looking to build on his 2024 victory at this event. The Englishman will be seeking his second consecutive title at this tournament.
Rai's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|2024
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|T71
|70-69-66-73
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 18-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|74-67-72-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he won with a score of 9-under.
- Rai has one victory over his last ten performances.
- Rai has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.175
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.427
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.141
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.098
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.646
|0.555
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai ranks 35th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,114 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.646 that ranks 36th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.427 ranks 25th on TOUR, while his 69.78% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 20th.
- Rai's driving statistics show room for improvement, with a Driving Distance average of 292.2 yards ranking 153rd on TOUR and his 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee ranking 57th.
- On the greens, Rai has struggled with a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. His 29.66 Putts Per Round average ranks 149th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.