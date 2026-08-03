Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he won with a score of 9-under.

Rai has one victory over his last ten performances.

Rai has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.