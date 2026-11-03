Willie Mack III betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Willie Mack III missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship the last time he competed in the event. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Willie Mack III's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Mack III's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Willie Mack III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|68-66-72
|-7
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
Willie Mack III's recent performances
- Mack III's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 7-under.
- He has averaged -0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Mack III has averaged 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Willie Mack III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.167
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.450
|-1.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.145
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.867
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.561
|-1.270
Willie Mack III's advanced stats and rankings
- Mack III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mack III holds a 0.450 mark in 2026. He has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 77.78%.
- Around the green, Mack III has been one of his stronger areas, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.145 in 2026.
- On the greens, Mack III has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.867 in 2026, averaging 29.67 Putts Per Round.
- Mack III has a Par Breakers rate of 22.22% in 2026 and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11%. His overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.561.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mack III as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.