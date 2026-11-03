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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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5H AGO

Willie Mack III betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Willie Mack III opens up about his dream of playing on TOUR

Willie Mack III opens up about his dream of playing on TOUR

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Willie Mack III missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship the last time he competed in the event. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Latest odds for Mack III at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Willie Mack III's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC73-73+4

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Mack III's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Willie Mack III's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4468-66-72-7--
Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-75+8--

Willie Mack III's recent performances

  • Mack III's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has averaged -0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Mack III has averaged 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Willie Mack III's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.167-0.488
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.450-1.211
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.1450.072
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.8670.656
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.561-1.270

Willie Mack III's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mack III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mack III holds a 0.450 mark in 2026. He has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 77.78%.
  • Around the green, Mack III has been one of his stronger areas, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.145 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Mack III has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.867 in 2026, averaging 29.67 Putts Per Round.
  • Mack III has a Par Breakers rate of 22.22% in 2026 and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11%. His overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.561.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mack III as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

World Wide Technology Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Joel Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
USA
J. Dahmen
Ben Martin
USA
B. Martin
USA
B. Martin
Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
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