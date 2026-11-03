Willie Mack III betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Mack III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mack III holds a 0.450 mark in 2026. He has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 77.78%.

Around the green, Mack III has been one of his stronger areas, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.145 in 2026.

On the greens, Mack III has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.867 in 2026, averaging 29.67 Putts Per Round.