Luke Clanton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Luke Clanton sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Mexico Open
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Luke Clanton finished tied for 46th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 edition of the event looking to improve on that result.
Clanton's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|66-67-69-70
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|67-68-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|67-69-65-62
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-67-67-70
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has recorded one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, with his best result being a tied for seventh at the Bank of Utah Championship at 21-under.
- He has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.912 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.261
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.433
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.189
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.176
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.194
|0.912
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton ranks 135th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.433 ranks 24th on the Tour, and he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.27%.
- Around the green, Clanton's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.189 ranks 142nd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Clanton holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.176, ranking 117th, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.22 ranks 124th.
- Clanton ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.15% of holes, and his par-breaking rate of 21.09% ranks 137th on the Tour.
- He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 147th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.