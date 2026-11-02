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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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43M AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Mexico Open

Luke Clanton sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 2 at Mexico Open

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Luke Clanton finished tied for 46th at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 edition of the event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Clanton at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Clanton's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4671-68-68-67-14

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2966-67-69-70-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1167-68-66-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT767-69-65-62-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-75+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-67-67-70-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has recorded one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances, with his best result being a tied for seventh at the Bank of Utah Championship at 21-under.
  • He has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.912 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.2610.180
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4330.580
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.189-0.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1760.319
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1940.912

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton ranks 135th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.433 ranks 24th on the Tour, and he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.27%.
  • Around the green, Clanton's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.189 ranks 142nd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Clanton holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.176, ranking 117th, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.22 ranks 124th.
  • Clanton ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.15% of holes, and his par-breaking rate of 21.09% ranks 137th on the Tour.
  • He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 147th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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