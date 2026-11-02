Luke Clanton betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Clanton ranks 135th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 112th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.433 ranks 24th on the Tour, and he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.27%.

Around the green, Clanton's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.189 ranks 142nd on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Clanton holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.176, ranking 117th, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.22 ranks 124th.

Clanton ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.15% of holes, and his par-breaking rate of 21.09% ranks 137th on the Tour.