Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 15th at 13-under the last time he competed at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T15
|69-68-67-67
|-13
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|68-68-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-69-66-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-69-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|69-69-70-75
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|60.667
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.780 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.322
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.439
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.239
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.404
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.759
|0.780
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 140th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.322 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 156th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.439 ranks 22nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.69% ranks 54th.
- Around the green, Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.239 ranks 29th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.404, ranking 19th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31 that ranks 15th.
- Bezuidenhout ranks sixth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, avoiding bogeys 12.31% of the time, and his Par Breakers rate of 22.98% ranks 49th.
- He has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.759 ranks 22nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.