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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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38M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 15th at 13-under the last time he competed at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Bezuidenhout's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T1569-68-67-67-13

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1969-67-65-69-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1768-68-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3264-69-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-67-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-69-66-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4568-69-68-70-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-69-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6969-69-70-75-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2172-65-66-67-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1268-68-68-65-1560.667

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has recorded four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.780 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.322-0.407
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4390.386
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2390.274
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4040.526
Average Strokes Gained: Total220.7590.780

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout ranks 140th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.322 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 156th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.439 ranks 22nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.69% ranks 54th.
  • Around the green, Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.239 ranks 29th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Bezuidenhout holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.404, ranking 19th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31 that ranks 15th.
  • Bezuidenhout ranks sixth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, avoiding bogeys 12.31% of the time, and his Par Breakers rate of 22.98% ranks 49th.
  • He has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.759 ranks 22nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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