Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Bezuidenhout ranks 140th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.322 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 156th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.439 ranks 22nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.69% ranks 54th.

Around the green, Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.239 ranks 29th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Bezuidenhout holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.404, ranking 19th on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31 that ranks 15th.

Bezuidenhout ranks sixth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance in 2026, avoiding bogeys 12.31% of the time, and his Par Breakers rate of 22.98% ranks 49th.