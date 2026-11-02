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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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3H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Will Gordon sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Will Gordon recorded a top-five finish the last time he made the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship, posting 18-under to finish tied for third in 2023. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8, 2026 event looking to recapture that form.

Latest odds for Gordon at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Gordon's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6368-69-72-70-9
2024MC69-78+3
2023T362-67-68-69-18
2021MC75-76+9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-72E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7069-68-69-72-6--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-70-72-70-44.9
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT469-70-65-66-1872.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic6470-69-71-68-64.2
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -1.286 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.051-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.107-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.307-0.620
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.193-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.342-1.286

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 and a Driving Distance average of 304.3 yards in 2026.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.107 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.65% reflect a relatively consistent ball-striking performance this season.
  • Around the greens, Gordon holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.307 in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.193 indicates room for improvement on the greens. He is averaging 29.08 Putts Per Round.
  • Gordon has broken par 25.21% of the time this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.53%. He has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 173rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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