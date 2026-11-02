Will Gordon betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Will Gordon sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Will Gordon recorded a top-five finish the last time he made the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship, posting 18-under to finish tied for third in 2023. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8, 2026 event looking to recapture that form.
Gordon's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|2024
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2023
|T3
|62-67-68-69
|-18
|2021
|MC
|75-76
|+9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-70-72-70
|-4
|4.9
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|69-70-65-66
|-18
|72.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|64
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|4.2
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
- Gordon has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -1.286 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.051
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.107
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.307
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.193
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.342
|-1.286
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 and a Driving Distance average of 304.3 yards in 2026.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.107 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.65% reflect a relatively consistent ball-striking performance this season.
- Around the greens, Gordon holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.307 in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.193 indicates room for improvement on the greens. He is averaging 29.08 Putts Per Round.
- Gordon has broken par 25.21% of the time this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.53%. He has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 173rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.