Compliance Solutions joins as presenting sponsor for Austin Championship
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A view of the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, the host of the 2026 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. (Courtesy Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and AUSTIN, Texas – The PGA Tour on Monday announced Compliance Solutions, Inc., a worldwide leader in comprehensive client-centered compliance, accounting, tax and business advisory services, as presenting sponsor of the 2026 Austin Championship, which will debut the week of Nov. 9-15 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas.
The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions will be broadcast on Golf Channel and three properties produced from PGA Tour Studios: PGA Tour Live on the ESPN App, PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and the World Feed.
“The PGA Tour is pleased to welcome Compliance Solutions as presenting sponsor of the inaugural Austin Championship,” said Dan Glod, PGA Tour Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “We are proud to have their commitment and support as we prepare to bring this new event online the second week of November.”
A proud supporter of the PGA Tour and men’s professional golf, Compliance Solutions has sponsored the Compliance Solutions Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2023 and has been the presenting sponsor of the Stifel Charity Classic on PGA Tour Champions since 2025. New this year, the Korn Ferry Tour and Compliance Solutions introduced the Route 66 Cup presented by Compliance Solutions, a competition that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the historic route. Tommy Morrison claimed the title with 672 points, followed by Sandy Scott, who earned 600 points after winning the Compliance Solutions Championship.
Also introduced this year was the Sprint to St. Louis presented by Compliance Solutions, a new six-event, points-based competition spanning the final five events of the PGA Tour Champions regular season and the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event at the Stifel Charity Classic. The contest, which benefits Folds of Honor, was won in October by Steven Alker, a four-time winner so far this season on PGA Tour Champions.
Compliance Solutions is also an enthusiastic supporter of Folds of Honor, helping to bring the national anthem to golf by adding its name to Folds of Honor Friday programs at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS and the Stifel Charity Classic on PGA Tour Champions, as well as Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven, Michigan.
“The PGA Tour and its tournaments do an incredible job of giving back to the communities where they operate and serve,” said Compliance Solutions Founder and President Mark Lammert. “We are proud to join forces with the Austin Championship to support the tournament and help elevate the event in its efforts to drive charitable support for the city of Austin and beyond, and to continue to grow the game of golf through the world-class PGA Tour competition on the Canyons course.”
Proceeds from the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions will benefit local charities in Travis County and the surrounding greater Austin community, including the primary beneficiaries of the inaugural tournament, Play Yellow – a national fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), with significant support provided to pediatric cancer initiatives within the Blood and Cancer Center at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, one of the 170 local children’s hospitals CMN supports – and Folds of Honor.
Omni Barton Creek’s award-winning Fazio Canyons Course recently underwent an extensive renovation, with architect Tom Fazio playing a significant role in restoring the course he originally designed in 1999. The 7,451-yard, par-72 layout winds through limestone cliffs and the meandering Short Spring Branch, framed by stately red oaks and sycamores. Scenic vistas and strategically designed holes create a championship-caliber challenge for golfers while highlighting the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country.