Compliance Solutions joins as presenting sponsor for Austin Championship

“The PGA Tour and its tournaments do an incredible job of giving back to the communities where they operate and serve,” said Compliance Solutions Founder and President Mark Lammert. “We are proud to join forces with the Austin Championship to support the tournament and help elevate the event in its efforts to drive charitable support for the city of Austin and beyond, and to continue to grow the game of golf through the world-class PGA Tour competition on the Canyons course.”