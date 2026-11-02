Steven Fisk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Steven Fisk sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open
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Steven Fisk heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), coming off a strong recent stretch that includes a Tour win. In his most recent appearance at this event, Fisk finished tied for 53rd at 13-under.
Fisk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 13-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T2
|67-66-68-63
|-20
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|66
|74-76-70-67
|+3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|63-66-67-67
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.30
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he won with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.228
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.152
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.000
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.223
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.299
|0.636
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk ranks 50th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.228, and his Driving Distance average of 312.6 yards ranks 39th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fisk holds a mark of -0.152, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.64%.
- Around the green, Fisk sits 85th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.000.
- On the greens, Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.223, ranking 43rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 that ranks 72nd.
- Fisk ranks ninth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.45% of holes played. He ranks 94th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.