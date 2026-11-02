Steven Fisk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Fisk ranks 50th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.228, and his Driving Distance average of 312.6 yards ranks 39th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fisk holds a mark of -0.152, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.64%.

Around the green, Fisk sits 85th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.000.

On the greens, Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.223, ranking 43rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 that ranks 72nd.

Fisk ranks ninth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.45% of holes played. He ranks 94th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.08% of the time.