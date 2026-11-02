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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Steven Fisk sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Mexico Open

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Steven Fisk heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), coming off a strong recent stretch that includes a Tour win. In his most recent appearance at this event, Fisk finished tied for 53rd at 13-under.

Latest odds for Fisk at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Fisk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5366-70-70-69-13

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT267-66-68-63-20--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic6674-76-70-67+3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT763-66-67-67-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-66-67-67-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-75+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP163-66-68-67-16300
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.30
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he won with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2280.714
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1520.115
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.000-0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2230.137
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2990.636

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk ranks 50th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.228, and his Driving Distance average of 312.6 yards ranks 39th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fisk holds a mark of -0.152, ranking 124th on the Tour. He ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.64%.
  • Around the green, Fisk sits 85th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.000.
  • On the greens, Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.223, ranking 43rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 that ranks 72nd.
  • Fisk ranks ninth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.45% of holes played. He ranks 94th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.08% of the time.
  • Fisk has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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