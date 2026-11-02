PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
39M AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata holes 135-yard approach for eagle on No. 10 at Mexico Open

Kensei Hirata holes 135-yard approach for eagle on No. 10 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Kensei Hirata makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. He will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-20 finish at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Latest odds for Hirata at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This will be Hirata's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kensei Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1163-68-69-67-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3465-64-76-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-79+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7268-69-70-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-66-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC78-72+8--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--

Kensei Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 17-under.
  • Hirata has averaged -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kensei Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.057-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.4390.117
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.025-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.1580.255
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.678-0.040

Kensei Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057, ranking 106th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 146th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.439 mark, ranking 149th on the Tour. He ranks 95th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata has posted a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 112th on the Tour. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.
  • Hirata ranks 96th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.025, and sits 100th in Bogey Avoidance, with a bogey rate of 15.49%.
  • He ranks 162nd in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.19%, and has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at VidantaWorld
Golfbet News
Image for article.
15H AGO
Novak sails to five-shot win at VidantaWorld for first individual Tour title
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
15H AGO
Brown turning lessons into momentum ahead of first full Tour season
Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW