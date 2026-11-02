Kensei Hirata betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057, ranking 106th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 146th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.439 mark, ranking 149th on the Tour. He ranks 95th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata has posted a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 112th on the Tour. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.

Hirata ranks 96th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.025, and sits 100th in Bogey Avoidance, with a bogey rate of 15.49%.