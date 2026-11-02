Kensei Hirata betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Kensei Hirata holes 135-yard approach for eagle on No. 10 at Mexico Open
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Kensei Hirata makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, teeing off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. He will look to build on a recent stretch that includes a top-20 finish at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Hirata's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kensei Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|63-68-69-67
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|65-64-76
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Kensei Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 17-under.
- Hirata has averaged -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kensei Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.057
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.439
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.025
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.158
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.678
|-0.040
Kensei Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057, ranking 106th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 146th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hirata holds a -0.439 mark, ranking 149th on the Tour. He ranks 95th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has posted a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 112th on the Tour. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.
- Hirata ranks 96th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.025, and sits 100th in Bogey Avoidance, with a bogey rate of 15.49%.
- He ranks 162nd in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 19.19%, and has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.