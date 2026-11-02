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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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46M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Ben Silverman heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to build on a T21 finish at this event last year, where he posted a score of 18-under. Defending champion Ben Griffin set a high bar in 2025 with a winning score of 29-under.

Latest odds for Silverman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Silverman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2171-67-68-64-18

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1966-69-68-67-14--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT363-67-69-14--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-67-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-67-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.50
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.853 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0530.370
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2080.532
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0480.239
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.184-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4920.853

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman is averaging 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.208 in 2026, supported by a 73.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Silverman carries a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Silverman is averaging 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
  • Silverman is breaking par 22.46% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.82%. He has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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