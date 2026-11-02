Ben Silverman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ben Silverman heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to build on a T21 finish at this event last year, where he posted a score of 18-under. Defending champion Ben Griffin set a high bar in 2025 with a winning score of 29-under.
Silverman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|71-67-68-64
|-18
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 18-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|63-67-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.50
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Silverman has averaged 0.370 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.853 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.053
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.208
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.048
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.184
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.492
|0.853
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman is averaging 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.208 in 2026, supported by a 73.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Silverman carries a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Silverman is averaging 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
- Silverman is breaking par 22.46% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.82%. He has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 139th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.