Sami Valimaki betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Sami Valimaki posted a 27-under finish at El Cardonal at Diamante last year, landing in a tie for second at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8, 2026 edition with a strong showing on his résumé at this course.
Valimaki's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 27-under.
- Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-70-71-70
|+4
|8.30
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-67-69-76
|-4
|9.50
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.00
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.56
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.17
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.340
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.048
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.203
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.174
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.320
|-0.205
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 and an average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards in the 2026 season.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.048 for 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 64.81%.
- Around the green, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.203 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.174, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77 and a Par Breakers rate of 19.94% this season.
- Valimaki has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.320 for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.