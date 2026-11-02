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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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1H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

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Sami Valimaki posted a 27-under finish at El Cardonal at Diamante last year, landing in a tie for second at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the Nov. 5-8, 2026 edition with a strong showing on his résumé at this course.

Latest odds for Valimaki at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Valimaki's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T261-67-69-64-27

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 27-under.
  • Ben Griffin won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Valimaki's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6073-70-71-70+48.30
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-67-69-76-49.50
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051.00
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.56
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.17

Valimaki's recent performances

  • Valimaki has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.340-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0480.246
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.203-0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1740.002
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.320-0.205

Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

  • Valimaki holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 and an average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards in the 2026 season.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.048 for 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 64.81%.
  • Around the green, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.203 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.174, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77 and a Par Breakers rate of 19.94% this season.
  • Valimaki has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.320 for the season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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