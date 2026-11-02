Sami Valimaki betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Valimaki holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 and an average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards in the 2026 season.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.048 for 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 64.81%.

Around the green, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.203 in 2026.

On the putting surface, he has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.174, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77 and a Par Breakers rate of 19.94% this season.