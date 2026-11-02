Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kuchar is averaging -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.283 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.83%.

Around the green, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.275 this season.

On the greens, Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.490 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19. He is breaking par 19.05% of the time while avoiding bogeys at a 14.02% rate.