Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Matt Kuchar hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Matt Kuchar posted a 22-under score to finish tied for 11th at last year's World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that result in 2026.
Kuchar's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|65-68-68-65
|-22
|2024
|T30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|2023
|T27
|66-67-71-67
|-13
|2022
|T22
|68-66-69-69
|-12
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 22-under.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 22-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|72-66-65-67
|-14
|50.00
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|75-71-72-69
|-1
|44.00
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-68-70-70
|-5
|36.50
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.22
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.586
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.283
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.275
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.490
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.103
|0.057
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar is averaging -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.283 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.83%.
- Around the green, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.275 this season.
- On the greens, Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.490 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19. He is breaking par 19.05% of the time while avoiding bogeys at a 14.02% rate.
- Kuchar has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 143rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.