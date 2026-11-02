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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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41M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Matt Kuchar hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Matt Kuchar posted a 22-under score to finish tied for 11th at last year's World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8 looking to build on that result in 2026.

Latest odds for Kuchar at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kuchar's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1165-68-68-65-22
2024T3070-67-68-71-12
2023T2766-67-71-67-13
2022T2268-66-69-69-12

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 22-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Kuchar's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-70-70-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-72+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1572-66-65-67-1450.00
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2275-71-72-69-144.00
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-68-70-70-536.50
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.22
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--

Kuchar's recent performances

  • Kuchar has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th at 14-under.
  • Kuchar has averaged -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kuchar has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.586-0.715
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.283-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2750.426
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4900.485
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1030.057

Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kuchar is averaging -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.283 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.83%.
  • Around the green, Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.275 this season.
  • On the greens, Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.490 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19. He is breaking par 19.05% of the time while avoiding bogeys at a 14.02% rate.
  • Kuchar has accumulated 172 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 143rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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