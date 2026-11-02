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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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Jeffrey Kang betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Jeffrey Kang tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kang looks to build on his recent form at the $6.0 million event.

Latest odds for Kang at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • This is Kang's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Jeffrey Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5464-69-73-71-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-68-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.10
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--

Jeffrey Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
  • Kang has averaged -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.580 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.358-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.190-0.378
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.034-0.147
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.3570.107
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.872-0.580

Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.358 ranks 145th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 121st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.190 mark in 2026, ranking 129th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.41% ranks 161st.
  • Around the green, Kang ranks 75th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.034 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Kang carries a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 150th on the Tour. He ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
  • Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.872 ranks 153rd, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 20.09% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 140th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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