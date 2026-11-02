Jeffrey Kang betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kang's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.358 ranks 145th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 121st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.190 mark in 2026, ranking 129th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.41% ranks 161st.

Around the green, Kang ranks 75th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.034 in 2026.

On the greens, Kang carries a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 150th on the Tour. He ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.