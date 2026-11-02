Jeffrey Kang betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Jeffrey Kang tees it up at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, running Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kang looks to build on his recent form at the $6.0 million event.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Kang's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Jeffrey Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|64-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-68-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.10
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Jeffrey Kang's recent performances
- Kang has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th at 8-under.
- Kang has averaged -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.580 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.358
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.190
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.034
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.357
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.872
|-0.580
Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.358 ranks 145th on the Tour in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang holds a -0.190 mark in 2026, ranking 129th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.41% ranks 161st.
- Around the green, Kang ranks 75th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.034 in 2026.
- On the greens, Kang carries a -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 150th on the Tour. He ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
- Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 165th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.872 ranks 153rd, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 20.09% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.