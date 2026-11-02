Alejandro Madariaga betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Alejandro Madariaga of Mexico plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
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Alejandro Madariaga posted a 14-under score to finish tied for 46th in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 5-8.
Madariaga's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Madariaga's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Madariaga's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|65
|70-72-79-78
|+11
|4
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
Madariaga's recent performances
- Madariaga's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of 14-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Madariaga as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.