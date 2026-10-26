Zach Bauchou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Zachary Bauchou sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Baycurrent
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Zach Bauchou missed the cut the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, and he returns to Vidanta Vallarta looking to improve on that result when the tournament tees off Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026.
Bauchou's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-75
|+5
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Bauchou's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T9
|69-64-67-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-69-68-67
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has recorded two top-10 and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.463 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.006
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.286
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.095
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.189
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.576
|1.463
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou ranks 94th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.006 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 113th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bauchou holds a 0.286 average that ranks 51st on the Tour. His 69.04% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 41st.
- Around the green, Bauchou ranks 58th with a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Bauchou carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.189, which ranks 50th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.50 ranks 43rd.
- Bauchou ranks 12th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 24.53% rate, and he ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.21%.
- He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 88th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.576 ranks 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.