Zach Bauchou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Bauchou ranks 94th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.006 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 113th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bauchou holds a 0.286 average that ranks 51st on the Tour. His 69.04% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 41st.

Around the green, Bauchou ranks 58th with a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.

On the greens, Bauchou carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.189, which ranks 50th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.50 ranks 43rd.

Bauchou ranks 12th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 24.53% rate, and he ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.21%.