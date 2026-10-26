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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Baycurrent

Zachary Bauchou sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at Baycurrent

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Zach Bauchou missed the cut the last time he competed at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, and he returns to Vidanta Vallarta looking to improve on that result when the tournament tees off Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Bauchou's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC72-75+5

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Bauchou's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT969-64-67-72-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1362-69-69-66-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-68-67-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-69-68-67-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6769-70-72-69-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has recorded two top-10 and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
  • Bauchou has averaged 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.463 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0060.238
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2860.421
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.0950.164
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1890.640
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5761.463

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou ranks 94th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.006 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 113th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bauchou holds a 0.286 average that ranks 51st on the Tour. His 69.04% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 41st.
  • Around the green, Bauchou ranks 58th with a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
  • On the greens, Bauchou carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.189, which ranks 50th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.50 ranks 43rd.
  • Bauchou ranks 12th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 24.53% rate, and he ranks 18th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.21%.
  • He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 88th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.576 ranks 39th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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