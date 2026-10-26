Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039, ranking 102nd on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Dou ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.295. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.32% is particularly strong, ranking 15th on the Tour.

Around the green, Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.091, ranking 59th on the Tour.

On the greens, Dou's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.011 ranks 84th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.

Dou has been effective at avoiding bogeys in 2026, ranking 23rd on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.41%. He ranks 50th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 22.78%.