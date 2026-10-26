Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
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-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
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-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
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-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
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-12
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T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
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-12
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-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
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-12
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-1

-12

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USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E
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8H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Zecheng Dou heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2024. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays at 7,337 yards to a par of 71.

Latest odds for Dou at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Dou's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-73E
2023T4969-70-71-69-5

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
  • Dou's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-69-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship6769-65-70-73-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-67-65-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
  • Dou has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0390.355
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2950.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.091-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0110.034
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3590.430

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039, ranking 102nd on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Dou ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.295. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.32% is particularly strong, ranking 15th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.091, ranking 59th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Dou's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.011 ranks 84th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.
  • Dou has been effective at avoiding bogeys in 2026, ranking 23rd on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.41%. He ranks 50th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 22.78%.
  • Dou has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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