Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Zecheng Dou gets up-and-down from 159 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Zecheng Dou heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2024. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays at 7,337 yards to a par of 71.
Dou's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2023
|T49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Dou's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|69-65-70-73
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-67-65-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
- Dou has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.039
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.295
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.091
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.011
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.359
|0.430
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039, ranking 102nd on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Dou ranks 49th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.295. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.32% is particularly strong, ranking 15th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.091, ranking 59th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Dou's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.011 ranks 84th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.
- Dou has been effective at avoiding bogeys in 2026, ranking 23rd on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.41%. He ranks 50th in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 22.78%.
- Dou has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.