PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
5H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

William Mouw made an appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open last year, posting a first-round 66 before a second-round 75 sent him home after the cut. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that experience and make it to the weekend.

Latest odds for Mouw at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Mouw's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-75-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3268-68-70-63-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6272-67-67-69-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6871-66-75-68E3.30
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.20
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.50
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.88
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.56
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.101-0.107
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3170.216
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.222-0.169
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.228-0.210
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.032-0.270

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw is averaging 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 53rd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 ranks 44th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 28th on the Tour with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Mouw's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.222 ranks 142nd on the Tour this season.
  • On the greens, Mouw holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.228, ranking 123rd on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.59 ranks 148th. He breaks par 21.66% of the time, ranking 108th on the Tour.
  • Mouw has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.46% ranks 93rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5H AGO
Aaron Wise betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW