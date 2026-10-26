William Mouw betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Mouw is averaging 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 53rd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 ranks 44th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 28th on the Tour with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Mouw's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.222 ranks 142nd on the Tour this season.

On the greens, Mouw holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.228, ranking 123rd on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.59 ranks 148th. He breaks par 21.66% of the time, ranking 108th on the Tour.