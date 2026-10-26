William Mouw betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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William Mouw made an appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open last year, posting a first-round 66 before a second-round 75 sent him home after the cut. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to build on that experience and make it to the weekend.
Mouw's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-75
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|68-68-70-63
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|72-67-67-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|71-66-75-68
|E
|3.30
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.20
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.50
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.88
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.56
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Mouw has averaged -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.101
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.317
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.222
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.228
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.032
|-0.270
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw is averaging 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 53rd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.317 ranks 44th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 28th on the Tour with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Mouw's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.222 ranks 142nd on the Tour this season.
- On the greens, Mouw holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.228, ranking 123rd on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.59 ranks 148th. He breaks par 21.66% of the time, ranking 108th on the Tour.
- Mouw has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.46% ranks 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.