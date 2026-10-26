Will Gordon betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Will Gordon heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, looking to rebound this week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Gordon's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-75
|E
|2023
|T24
|67-66-67-74
|-10
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-70-72-70
|-4
|4.9
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|69-70-65-66
|-18
|72.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|64
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|4.2
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
- Gordon has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.045
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.194
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.266
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.108
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.135
|-0.062
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.194 in 2026 has been a relative strength, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.48%.
- Around the green, Gordon has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, an area that has been a drag on his overall performance.
- On the greens, Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.108 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
- Gordon has broken par 24.49% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.64%. He has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.