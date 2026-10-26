Will Gordon betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.194 in 2026 has been a relative strength, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.48%.

Around the green, Gordon has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, an area that has been a drag on his overall performance.

On the greens, Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.108 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.