PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
7H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

Will Gordon's 175-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 2 at 3M Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Will Gordon heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, looking to rebound this week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Gordon at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Gordon's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-75E
2023T2467-66-67-74-10

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7069-68-69-72-6--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-70-72-70-44.9
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT469-70-65-66-1872.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic6470-69-71-68-64.2
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.045-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1940.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.266-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.108-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.135-0.062

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.194 in 2026 has been a relative strength, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.48%.
  • Around the green, Gordon has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026, an area that has been a drag on his overall performance.
  • On the greens, Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.108 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
  • Gordon has broken par 24.49% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.64%. He has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Pathway to Progression announces 2026-27 Underclass Elite Ranking, APGA Collegiate Ranking
Latest
Image for article.
3H AGO
U.S. Open champ Clark opens as betting favorite in Mexico
Golfbet News
Image for article.
5H AGO
The First Look: Second half of FedExCup Fall begins with first of two in Mexico
The First Look
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW