Points and Payouts: See what players took home from Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Although numerous 54-hole leaders have failed to go on to win all season, when nary a shot could be struck in the scheduled finale in Bermuda, the decision to cancel it guaranteed that one of the overnight leaders was going to be the eighth winner in tournament history. Power was gunning for his second title at Port Royal (2022), while Smotherman was looking to win in his second straight start after breaking through at the Bank of Utah Championship three weeks ago. They concluded three rounds in 16-under 197.