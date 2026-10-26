Points and Payouts: See what players took home from Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Austin Smotherman wins 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in playoff
Austin Smotherman collects 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with his win in Bermuda
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Players in This Article
Austin Smotherman collects 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with his win in Bermuda
“Bermuda Shortened.”
That quippy headline to explain how the Butterfield Bermuda Championship transpired is as oxymoronic as it is accurate. Indeed, the tournament was reduced to 54 holes by gusty winds on Sunday, but it also required an extra day to arrive at a conclusion.
The happy albeit belated ending belongs to Austin Smotherman. With a par on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff, he outlasted Seamus Power for the victory, 500 FedExCup points and $1,080,000 of the $6 million purse.
Details of how Smotherman prevailed and other nuggets of the outcome can be found below the breakdown of the 72 golfers who cashed at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Austin Smotherman
|197 / -16
|500.000
|$1,080,000.00
|P2
|Seamus Power
|197 / -16
|300.000
|$654,000.00
|T3
|Taylor Moore
|199 / -14
|145.000
|$318,000.00
|T3
|Corey Conners
|199 / -14
|145.000
|$318,000.00
|T3
|Ben Silverman
|199 / -14
|145.000
|$318,000.00
|T6
|Tom Hoge
|200 / -13
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Chris Kirk
|200 / -13
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Chan Kim
|200 / -13
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Danny Walker
|200 / -13
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T6
|Chandler Blanchet
|200 / -13
|86.000
|$189,300.00
|T11
|Cam Davis
|201 / -12
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Luke Clanton
|201 / -12
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Isaiah Salinda
|201 / -12
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T11
|Greyson Sigg
|201 / -12
|63.000
|$133,500.00
|T15
|David Skinns
|202 / -11
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T15
|Denny McCarthy
|202 / -11
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T17
|Adam Hadwin
|203 / -10
|44.000
|$76,950.00
|T17
|Dylan Wu
|203 / -10
|44.000
|$76,950.00
|T17
|Brice Garnett
|203 / -10
|44.000
|$76,950.00
|T17
|S.Y. Noh
|203 / -10
|44.000
|$76,950.00
|T17
|Kihei Akina - a
|203 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T17
|Rudy Sautron - a
|203 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T17
|Ben Kohles
|203 / -10
|44.000
|$76,950.00
|T17
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|203 / -10
|44.000
|$76,950.00
|T25
|Martin Laird
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|Nick Dunlap
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|A.J. Ewart
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|Zac Blair
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|Peter Malnati
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|David Ford
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|Mackenzie Hughes
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|Jesper Svensson
|204 / -9
|29.500
|$43,233.33
|T25
|Eric Cole
|204 / -9
|n/a (top 50)
|$43,233.33
|T34
|Neal Shipley
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Hayden Springer
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Lucas Glover
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Kristoffer Ventura
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Ben Martin
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Trace Crowe
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Mark Hubbard
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Zecheng Dou
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Davis Thompson
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T34
|Kensei Hirata
|205 / -8
|17.500
|$28,080.00
|T44
|Willie Mack III
|206 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,640.00
|T44
|Rafael Campos
|206 / -7
|9.813
|$17,640.00
|T44
|Joel Dahmen
|206 / -7
|9.813
|$17,640.00
|T44
|Andrew Novak
|206 / -7
|9.813
|$17,640.00
|T44
|Max McGreevy
|206 / -7
|9.813
|$17,640.00
|T44
|Ren Yonezawa
|206 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,640.00
|T44
|Lee Hodges
|206 / -7
|9.813
|$17,640.00
|T44
|Takumi Kanaya
|206 / -7
|9.813
|$17,640.00
|T52
|Rico Hoey
|207 / -6
|6.560
|$14,292.00
|T52
|Davis Riley
|207 / -6
|6.560
|$14,292.00
|T52
|Robert Streb
|207 / -6
|6.560
|$14,292.00
|T52
|Emiliano Grillo
|207 / -6
|6.560
|$14,292.00
|T52
|Davis Chatfield
|207 / -6
|6.560
|$14,292.00
|T57
|Austin Eckroat
|208 / -5
|5.500
|$13,800.00
|T57
|Vince Whaley
|208 / -5
|5.500
|$13,800.00
|T59
|Chad Ramey
|209 / -4
|4.800
|$13,380.00
|T59
|Jeffrey Kang
|209 / -4
|4.800
|$13,380.00
|T59
|Paul Peterson
|209 / -4
|4.800
|$13,380.00
|T59
|Adam Svensson
|209 / -4
|4.800
|$13,380.00
|T59
|Erik van Rooyen
|209 / -4
|4.800
|$13,380.00
|T64
|Jonathan Byrd
|210 / -3
|3.700
|$12,720.00
|T64
|Hank Lebioda
|210 / -3
|3.700
|$12,720.00
|T64
|Henrik Norlander
|210 / -3
|3.700
|$12,720.00
|T64
|Miles Russell - a
|210 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T64
|Kevin Roy
|210 / -3
|3.700
|$12,720.00
|T64
|Brendon Todd
|210 / -3
|3.700
|$12,720.00
|70
|Jeremy Paul
|211 / -2
|3.000
|$12,300.00
|T71
|Nick Hardy
|212 / -1
|2.850
|$12,120.00
|T71
|Dylan Frittelli
|212 / -1
|2.850
|$12,120.00
Although numerous 54-hole leaders have failed to go on to win all season, when nary a shot could be struck in the scheduled finale in Bermuda, the decision to cancel it guaranteed that one of the overnight leaders was going to be the eighth winner in tournament history. Power was gunning for his second title at Port Royal (2022), while Smotherman was looking to win in his second straight start after breaking through at the Bank of Utah Championship three weeks ago. They concluded three rounds in 16-under 197.
Only the picturesque, par-3 16th hole alongside the Atlantic Ocean was used in sudden death. With breezes still pushing relatively strong off one of the largest water hazards on the planet, it seemed like a golf shot was going to secure the trophy. It seemed...
Matching pars the first two times through 16 extended the playoff to a third hole, so the hole location was recut closer to the tee per the two-year-old wrinkle on the PGA Tour. After Smotherman’s tee shot found the surface just inside 14 feet from the fresh cup, Power missed left and followed with a poor chip that didn’t get inside Smotherman. When the Irishman failed to convert his par, it opened the door for Smotherman’s two-putt par.
Smotherman joined Matt Fitzpatrick (RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans) as winners in consecutive starts this season. In addition to the perks, he rose to 51st in the FedExCup, a position better known at this time of the season as the top spot in the opening Aon Next 10 for 2027.
While victories in the FedExCup Fall don’t yield exemptions into the Masters, Smotherman will rise from 66th to just outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, for which the top 50 in the year-ending edition will qualify for the major. Meanwhile, because it’s his second win in a PGA Tour stop with a full distribution of FedExCup points since the 2026 U.S. Open, Smotherman is now exempt into the 2027 edition of that major.
Power rose 35 spots in the FedExCup to 68th and sits 53.203 points outside the top 60. He and Taylor Moore (T3) at 90th crashed into the top 100. They displaced Lee Hodges (T44) and Max Greyserman (WD, back) to 102nd and 103rd, respectively. Meanwhile, with a T3, only Corey Conners climbed into the bubble of the Aon Next 10. He’s now 54th overall. Idle Michael Kim slid to 61st.
Elsewhere at Port Royal, after leading outright with an opening 9-under 62 and sharing the lead after 36 holes, Chandler Blanchet settled for a five-way share of sixth place with a third-round 71. Fellow 36-hole leader Kensei Hirata drifted all the way back to T34 with a 76 in his third round. Each was seeking his first win on the PGA Tour.
Defending champion Adam Schenk completed two rounds in 2-over 144 and missed the cut by seven.