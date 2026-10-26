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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Points and Payouts: See what players took home from Butterfield Bermuda Championship

3 Min Read

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Austin Smotherman wins 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in playoff

Austin Smotherman wins 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in playoff

Austin Smotherman collects 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with his win in Bermuda

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Written by Rob Bolton

Austin Smotherman collects 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with his win in Bermuda

“Bermuda Shortened.”

That quippy headline to explain how the Butterfield Bermuda Championship transpired is as oxymoronic as it is accurate. Indeed, the tournament was reduced to 54 holes by gusty winds on Sunday, but it also required an extra day to arrive at a conclusion.

The happy albeit belated ending belongs to Austin Smotherman. With a par on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff, he outlasted Seamus Power for the victory, 500 FedExCup points and $1,080,000 of the $6 million purse.

Details of how Smotherman prevailed and other nuggets of the outcome can be found below the breakdown of the 72 golfers who cashed at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
P1Austin Smotherman197 / -16500.000$1,080,000.00
P2Seamus Power197 / -16300.000$654,000.00
T3Taylor Moore199 / -14145.000$318,000.00
T3Corey Conners199 / -14145.000$318,000.00
T3Ben Silverman199 / -14145.000$318,000.00
T6Tom Hoge200 / -1386.000$189,300.00
T6Chris Kirk200 / -1386.000$189,300.00
T6Chan Kim200 / -1386.000$189,300.00
T6Danny Walker200 / -1386.000$189,300.00
T6Chandler Blanchet200 / -1386.000$189,300.00
T11Cam Davis201 / -1263.000$133,500.00
T11Luke Clanton201 / -1263.000$133,500.00
T11Isaiah Salinda201 / -1263.000$133,500.00
T11Greyson Sigg201 / -1263.000$133,500.00
T15David Skinns202 / -1154.000$106,500.00
T15Denny McCarthy202 / -1154.000$106,500.00
T17Adam Hadwin203 / -1044.000$76,950.00
T17Dylan Wu203 / -1044.000$76,950.00
T17Brice Garnett203 / -1044.000$76,950.00
T17S.Y. Noh203 / -1044.000$76,950.00
T17Kihei Akina - a203 / -10n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T17Rudy Sautron - a203 / -10n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T17Ben Kohles203 / -1044.000$76,950.00
T17Adrien Dumont de Chassart203 / -1044.000$76,950.00
T25Martin Laird204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25Nick Dunlap204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25A.J. Ewart204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25Zac Blair204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25Peter Malnati204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25David Ford204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25Mackenzie Hughes204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25Jesper Svensson204 / -929.500$43,233.33
T25Eric Cole204 / -9n/a (top 50)$43,233.33
T34Neal Shipley205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Hayden Springer205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Lucas Glover205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Kristoffer Ventura205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Ben Martin205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Trace Crowe205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Mark Hubbard205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Zecheng Dou205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Davis Thompson205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T34Kensei Hirata205 / -817.500$28,080.00
T44Willie Mack III206 / -7n/a (non-member)$17,640.00
T44Rafael Campos206 / -79.813$17,640.00
T44Joel Dahmen206 / -79.813$17,640.00
T44Andrew Novak206 / -79.813$17,640.00
T44Max McGreevy206 / -79.813$17,640.00
T44Ren Yonezawa206 / -7n/a (non-member)$17,640.00
T44Lee Hodges206 / -79.813$17,640.00
T44Takumi Kanaya206 / -79.813$17,640.00
T52Rico Hoey207 / -66.560$14,292.00
T52Davis Riley207 / -66.560$14,292.00
T52Robert Streb207 / -66.560$14,292.00
T52Emiliano Grillo207 / -66.560$14,292.00
T52Davis Chatfield207 / -66.560$14,292.00
T57Austin Eckroat208 / -55.500$13,800.00
T57Vince Whaley208 / -55.500$13,800.00
T59Chad Ramey209 / -44.800$13,380.00
T59Jeffrey Kang209 / -44.800$13,380.00
T59Paul Peterson209 / -44.800$13,380.00
T59Adam Svensson209 / -44.800$13,380.00
T59Erik van Rooyen209 / -44.800$13,380.00
T64Jonathan Byrd210 / -33.700$12,720.00
T64Hank Lebioda210 / -33.700$12,720.00
T64Henrik Norlander210 / -33.700$12,720.00
T64Miles Russell - a210 / -3n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T64Kevin Roy210 / -33.700$12,720.00
T64Brendon Todd210 / -33.700$12,720.00
70Jeremy Paul211 / -23.000$12,300.00
T71Nick Hardy212 / -12.850$12,120.00
T71Dylan Frittelli212 / -12.850$12,120.00

Although numerous 54-hole leaders have failed to go on to win all season, when nary a shot could be struck in the scheduled finale in Bermuda, the decision to cancel it guaranteed that one of the overnight leaders was going to be the eighth winner in tournament history. Power was gunning for his second title at Port Royal (2022), while Smotherman was looking to win in his second straight start after breaking through at the Bank of Utah Championship three weeks ago. They concluded three rounds in 16-under 197.

Only the picturesque, par-3 16th hole alongside the Atlantic Ocean was used in sudden death. With breezes still pushing relatively strong off one of the largest water hazards on the planet, it seemed like a golf shot was going to secure the trophy. It seemed...

Matching pars the first two times through 16 extended the playoff to a third hole, so the hole location was recut closer to the tee per the two-year-old wrinkle on the PGA Tour. After Smotherman’s tee shot found the surface just inside 14 feet from the fresh cup, Power missed left and followed with a poor chip that didn’t get inside Smotherman. When the Irishman failed to convert his par, it opened the door for Smotherman’s two-putt par.

Smotherman joined Matt Fitzpatrick (RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans) as winners in consecutive starts this season. In addition to the perks, he rose to 51st in the FedExCup, a position better known at this time of the season as the top spot in the opening Aon Next 10 for 2027.

While victories in the FedExCup Fall don’t yield exemptions into the Masters, Smotherman will rise from 66th to just outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, for which the top 50 in the year-ending edition will qualify for the major. Meanwhile, because it’s his second win in a PGA Tour stop with a full distribution of FedExCup points since the 2026 U.S. Open, Smotherman is now exempt into the 2027 edition of that major.

Power rose 35 spots in the FedExCup to 68th and sits 53.203 points outside the top 60. He and Taylor Moore (T3) at 90th crashed into the top 100. They displaced Lee Hodges (T44) and Max Greyserman (WD, back) to 102nd and 103rd, respectively. Meanwhile, with a T3, only Corey Conners climbed into the bubble of the Aon Next 10. He’s now 54th overall. Idle Michael Kim slid to 61st.

Elsewhere at Port Royal, after leading outright with an opening 9-under 62 and sharing the lead after 36 holes, Chandler Blanchet settled for a five-way share of sixth place with a third-round 71. Fellow 36-hole leader Kensei Hirata drifted all the way back to T34 with a 76 in his third round. Each was seeking his first win on the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Adam Schenk completed two rounds in 2-over 144 and missed the cut by seven.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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