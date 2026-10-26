Vince Whaley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Vince Whaley has missed the cut in each of his three previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to break that streak.
Whaley's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+6
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|68-69-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-71-68-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|20
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-71-71
|E
|3.9
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
- He has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.719
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.729
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.022
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.614
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.811
|-0.803
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks 158th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.719, while his Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley holds a -0.729 mark that ranks 158th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 60.93% ranks 160th.
- Around the green, Whaley ranks 73rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.022.
- Whaley is one of the Tour's elite putters in 2026, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.614 average and first in Putts Per Round at 27.88.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.04% ranks 143rd on the Tour, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
- Whaley has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.