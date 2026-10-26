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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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Vince Whaley has missed the cut in each of his three previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to break that streak.

Latest odds for Whaley at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Whaley's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71+1
2024MC71-72+1
2022MC75-73+6

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5768-69-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D75+4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-71-68-65-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3467-69-68-69-1120
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-71-71E3.9

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
  • He has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.719-0.944
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.729-0.535
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0220.377
Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6140.299
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.811-0.803

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley ranks 158th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.719, while his Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley holds a -0.729 mark that ranks 158th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 60.93% ranks 160th.
  • Around the green, Whaley ranks 73rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.022.
  • Whaley is one of the Tour's elite putters in 2026, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.614 average and first in Putts Per Round at 27.88.
  • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.04% ranks 143rd on the Tour, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
  • Whaley has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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