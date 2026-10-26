Vince Whaley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Whaley ranks 158th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.719, while his Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 123rd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley holds a -0.729 mark that ranks 158th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation rate of 60.93% ranks 160th.

Around the green, Whaley ranks 73rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.022.

Whaley is one of the Tour's elite putters in 2026, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.614 average and first in Putts Per Round at 27.88.

His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.04% ranks 143rd on the Tour, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.