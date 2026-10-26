Tyler Duncan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Tyler Duncan heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in both of his prior appearances at this event. Duncan will look to reverse that trend as he tees it up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Duncan's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|2022
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- This is a first time competing in the tournament in the past five years where Duncan has made the cut, having also missed the cut in 2022 with a score of 4-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Tyler Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|66-66-71-66
|-15
|60.667
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
Tyler Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
- Duncan has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tyler Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.279
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.434
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.061
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.629
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|0.146
|-0.282
Tyler Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on the Tour.
- He is averaging 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, with an average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards.
- Duncan's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.434 reflects a consistent ball-striking game, supported by a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15% this season.
- Around the greens, Duncan posts a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.629 highlights putting as an area of concern.
- Duncan is breaking par 24.57% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03% and a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.