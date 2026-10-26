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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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4H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Tyler Duncan heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in both of his prior appearances at this event. Duncan will look to reverse that trend as he tees it up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Duncan at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Duncan's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC76-70+4
2022MC75-71+4

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • This is a first time competing in the tournament in the past five years where Duncan has made the cut, having also missed the cut in 2022 with a score of 4-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Tyler Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3368-68-66-68-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1266-66-71-66-1560.667
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4064-66-72-70-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-71+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--

Tyler Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
  • Duncan has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tyler Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2790.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4340.528
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.061-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.629-1.072
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.146-0.282

Tyler Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on the Tour.
  • He is averaging 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, with an average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards.
  • Duncan's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.434 reflects a consistent ball-striking game, supported by a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15% this season.
  • Around the greens, Duncan posts a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.629 highlights putting as an area of concern.
  • Duncan is breaking par 24.57% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03% and a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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