Tony Finau betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Finau ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 42nd on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.182 ranks 124th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.99%.

Around the green, Finau has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304 in 2026.

On the greens, Finau holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.265, ranking 129th on the Tour in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.31 ranks 15th.