Tony Finau betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Tony Finau reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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Tony Finau won the VidantaWorld Mexico Open back in 2023, finishing at 24-under, and returns to Vidanta Vallarta looking to recapture that form. He'll tee off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 at the par-71, 7,337-yard course in Vallarta, Mexico.
Finau's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|2023
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|2022
|T2
|71-68-66-63
|-16
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 24-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Tony Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|71-68-72-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-69-70
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|68-67-70-77
|+2
|2.850
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.292
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.500
Tony Finau's recent performances
- Finau's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 29th at 1-over.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Finau has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -1.177 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.159
|-0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.182
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.304
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.265
|-1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.302
|-1.177
Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 42nd on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.182 ranks 124th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.99%.
- Around the green, Finau has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304 in 2026.
- On the greens, Finau holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.265, ranking 129th on the Tour in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.31 ranks 15th.
- Finau ranks 52nd on the Tour by breaking par 22.76% of the time in 2026, and he has accumulated 416 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.