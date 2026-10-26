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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Tony Finau reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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Tony Finau won the VidantaWorld Mexico Open back in 2023, finishing at 24-under, and returns to Vidanta Vallarta looking to recapture that form. He'll tee off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 at the par-71, 7,337-yard course in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Finau at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Finau's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1369-67-69-68-11
2023165-64-65-66-24
2022T271-68-66-63-16

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Finau's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 24-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Tony Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4171-68-72-68-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC78-71+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-69-70-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7168-67-70-77+22.850
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.292
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4065-73-66-70-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2970-74-73-72+132.500

Tony Finau's recent performances

  • Finau's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 29th at 1-over.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Finau has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -1.177 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.159-0.727
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.182-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3040.648
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.265-1.028
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.302-1.177

Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 42nd on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.182 ranks 124th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.99%.
  • Around the green, Finau has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 17th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.304 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Finau holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.265, ranking 129th on the Tour in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.31 ranks 15th.
  • Finau ranks 52nd on the Tour by breaking par 22.76% of the time in 2026, and he has accumulated 416 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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