Tom Kim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Look back at Tom Kim's remarkable shot at Genesis Scottish Open
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Tom Kim makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Kim arrives in strong form, having recorded a win, three top-five finishes, and seven top-20 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Tom Kim's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Tom Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|Tour Championship
|T14
|67-68-68-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|72-69-68-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-72-63-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|65-67-63-70
|-15
|105
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|42
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|65-66-68-64
|-17
|500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|9.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|3
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|350
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51
Tom Kim's recent performances
- Kim has recorded three top-five finishes and seven top-20 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he won with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.016
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.653
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.175
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.014
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.827
|1.031
Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.653 in 2026. He also ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.11%.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.175 ranks 40th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.016 ranks 101st. His Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards also ranks 101st.
- On the greens, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.014, ranking 83rd on the Tour. He averages 28.58 putts per round, ranking 47th.
- Kim ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, converting at a 12.76% rate, and ranks 37th in Par Breakers at 23.08%.
- He has accumulated 1,244 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 26th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.827 ranks 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.