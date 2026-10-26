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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Look back at Tom Kim's remarkable shot at Genesis Scottish Open

Look back at Tom Kim's remarkable shot at Genesis Scottish Open

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Tom Kim makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Kim arrives in strong form, having recorded a win, three top-five finishes, and seven top-20 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances.

Latest odds for Kim at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Tom Kim's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Tom Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026Tour ChampionshipT1467-68-68-68-9--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2872-69-68-68-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1269-72-63-71-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT565-67-63-70-15105
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-69-67-66-1442
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open165-66-68-64-17500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4667-68-69-71-99.5
June 21, 2026U.S. Open370-67-72-70-1350
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051

Tom Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has recorded three top-five finishes and seven top-20 finishes across his last ten Tour appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he won with a score of 17-under.
  • Kim has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0160.108
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6530.648
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1750.044
Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0140.231
Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8271.031

Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.653 in 2026. He also ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.11%.
  • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.175 ranks 40th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.016 ranks 101st. His Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards also ranks 101st.
  • On the greens, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.014, ranking 83rd on the Tour. He averages 28.58 putts per round, ranking 47th.
  • Kim ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, converting at a 12.76% rate, and ranks 37th in Par Breakers at 23.08%.
  • He has accumulated 1,244 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 26th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.827 ranks 19th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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