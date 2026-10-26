Tom Kim betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Kim ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.653 in 2026. He also ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.11%.

His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.175 ranks 40th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.016 ranks 101st. His Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards also ranks 101st.

On the greens, Kim holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.014, ranking 83rd on the Tour. He averages 28.58 putts per round, ranking 47th.

Kim ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, converting at a 12.76% rate, and ranks 37th in Par Breakers at 23.08%.