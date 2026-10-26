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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Taylor Pendrith missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in his most recent appearance at the event in 2024. He'll look to rebound when the tournament tees off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Pendrith's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-72+3
2023T3065-70-72-68-9

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5472-70-72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-73-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-69-74-64-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2890.286
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.092-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.015-0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.365-0.677
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.184-0.804

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith is averaging 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 40th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 28th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Pendrith holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.75%, which ranks 26th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.092 ranks 108th, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.015 ranks 88th.
  • On the greens, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.365 ranks 145th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.77 ranks 159th.
  • Pendrith is breaking par 22.02% of the time in 2026, ranking 89th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.73% ranks 134th. He has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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