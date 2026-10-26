Taylor Pendrith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Taylor Pendrith missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in his most recent appearance at the event in 2024. He'll look to rebound when the tournament tees off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1.
Pendrith's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2023
|T30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 30th at 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-69-74-64
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.289
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.092
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.015
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.365
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.184
|-0.804
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith is averaging 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 40th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 28th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Pendrith holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.75%, which ranks 26th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.092 ranks 108th, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.015 ranks 88th.
- On the greens, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.365 ranks 145th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.77 ranks 159th.
- Pendrith is breaking par 22.02% of the time in 2026, ranking 89th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.73% ranks 134th. He has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 89th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.