Taylor Pendrith betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Pendrith is averaging 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 40th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 28th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Pendrith holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.75%, which ranks 26th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.092 ranks 108th, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.015 ranks 88th.

On the greens, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.365 ranks 145th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.77 ranks 159th.