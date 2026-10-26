Taylor Moore betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Taylor Moore sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Taylor Moore heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to build on a run that includes a recent top-five finish. His best result at this event was a T34 in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Moore's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- This is the first time in the past five years Moore has a top-40 result at this event, having missed the cut in 2022.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Taylor Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-65-72-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55
Taylor Moore's recent performances
- Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Moore has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.756 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.364
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.531
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.119
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.178
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.129
|-0.756
Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore ranks 26th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.531 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.72%, ranking 134th.
- Around the green, Moore posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.119, ranking 52nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Moore averages 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting, ranking 52nd, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40 that ranks 24th on the Tour.
- Moore ranks 54th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.54% of the time, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.129, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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