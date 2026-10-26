Taylor Moore betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Moore ranks 26th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.531 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.72%, ranking 134th.

Around the green, Moore posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.119, ranking 52nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Moore averages 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting, ranking 52nd, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40 that ranks 24th on the Tour.

Moore ranks 54th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.54% of the time, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.