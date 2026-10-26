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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Taylor Moore sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Taylor Moore heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to build on a run that includes a recent top-five finish. His best result at this event was a T34 in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

Latest odds for Moore at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Moore's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3468-71-67-69-9
2022MC71-71E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • This is the first time in the past five years Moore has a top-40 result at this event, having missed the cut in 2022.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Taylor Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT365-68-66-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-65-72-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855

Taylor Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Moore has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged -0.756 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.364-0.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.531-0.653
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.119-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1780.201
Average Strokes Gained: Total910.129-0.756

Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore ranks 26th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364, while his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.531 ranks 152nd on the Tour, and he holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.72%, ranking 134th.
  • Around the green, Moore posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.119, ranking 52nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Moore averages 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting, ranking 52nd, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40 that ranks 24th on the Tour.
  • Moore ranks 54th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.54% of the time, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.129, ranking 91st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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