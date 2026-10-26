Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Yellamaraju ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320, and his Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 27th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.181 ranks 66th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.81% ranks 90th.

Around the greens, Yellamaraju holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.005, ranking 83rd on the Tour.

On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.028, ranking 92nd, and averages 28.65 Putts Per Round, ranking 59th on the Tour.