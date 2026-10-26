PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
5H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju taps in for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Sudarshan Yellamaraju taps in for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, taking place Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He will look to make his mark at a course measuring 7,337 yards and playing to a par of 71.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4563-69-68-72-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4770-65-76-71+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-72+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5268-65-69-77-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-74-72+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged -0.324 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3200.326
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1810.187
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green83-0.0050.075
Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.028-0.912
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.468-0.324

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320, and his Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 27th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.181 ranks 66th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.81% ranks 90th.
  • Around the greens, Yellamaraju holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.005, ranking 83rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.028, ranking 92nd, and averages 28.65 Putts Per Round, ranking 59th on the Tour.
  • Yellamaraju ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.468, and he breaks par 22.86% of the time, also ranking 48th. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.56%, ranking 55th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Aaron Wise betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW