Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju taps in for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, taking place Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He will look to make his mark at a course measuring 7,337 yards and playing to a par of 71.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|63-69-68-72
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|70-65-76-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|68-65-69-77
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-74-72
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth at 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged -0.324 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.320
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.181
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|-0.005
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.028
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.468
|-0.324
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320, and his Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranks 27th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.181 ranks 66th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.81% ranks 90th.
- Around the greens, Yellamaraju holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.005, ranking 83rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.028, ranking 92nd, and averages 28.65 Putts Per Round, ranking 59th on the Tour.
- Yellamaraju ranks 48th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.468, and he breaks par 22.86% of the time, also ranking 48th. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.56%, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.