Steven Fisk betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Fisk ranks 58th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 40th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.215 ranks 131st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 65th with a 68.07% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Fisk ranks 78th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.006 in 2026.

On the greens, Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.171, ranking 53rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.

Fisk ranks 14th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.96% of the time in 2026. His Par Breakers rate of 21.63% ranks 110th on the Tour.