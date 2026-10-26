Steven Fisk betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Baycurrent
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Steven Fisk finished tied for 17th at 12-under the last time he competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Fisk's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|66
|74-76-70-67
|+3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|63-66-67-67
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.30
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he won the tournament with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has averaged 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.538 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.186
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.215
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.006
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.171
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.148
|-0.538
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk ranks 58th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 40th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.215 ranks 131st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 65th with a 68.07% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Fisk ranks 78th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.006 in 2026.
- On the greens, Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.171, ranking 53rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
- Fisk ranks 14th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.96% of the time in 2026. His Par Breakers rate of 21.63% ranks 110th on the Tour.
- Fisk has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 71st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.