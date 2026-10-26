Steven Fisk betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
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-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
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-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
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-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
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-13
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-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
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-13
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-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
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-13
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-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
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-13
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T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
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-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
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-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
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-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
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-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
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-13
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E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
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-12
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-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
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-11
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E
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7H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Baycurrent

Steven Fisk sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Baycurrent

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Steven Fisk finished tied for 17th at 12-under the last time he competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Fisk at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Fisk's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1769-64-69-70-12

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic6674-76-70-67+3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT763-66-67-67-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-66-67-67-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-75+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP163-66-68-67-16300
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.30
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he won the tournament with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged -0.538 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1860.480
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.215-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.006-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.171-0.402
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.148-0.538

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk ranks 58th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 40th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.215 ranks 131st on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 65th with a 68.07% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Fisk ranks 78th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.006 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.171, ranking 53rd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
  • Fisk ranks 14th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.96% of the time in 2026. His Par Breakers rate of 21.63% ranks 110th on the Tour.
  • Fisk has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 71st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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