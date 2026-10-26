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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

Seamus Power reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

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Seamus Power tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, in what marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years. The Irish veteran arrives in Vallarta with some momentum off a runner-up finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Latest odds for Power at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Power's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 20-under.

Seamus Power's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipP266-64-67-16--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2170-66-64-67-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT766-67-65-66-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1068-68-63-68-1770.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1168-72-67-66-1534.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicW/D77+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-74-68E5.750

Seamus Power's recent performances

  • Power has recorded one top-five, three top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second at 16-under.
  • Power has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 0.895 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Seamus Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.197-0.233
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.2100.154
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2590.324
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.4950.651
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3470.895

Seamus Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power ranks 126th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.197, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.210 mark that ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 68th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Power has been one of the Tour's stronger performers around and on the greens in 2026. He ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.259, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.495 ranks 11th on the Tour. He also ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
  • Power ranks 17th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey just 13.16% of the time, and ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, converting 23.59% of scoring opportunities.
  • Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 114th on the Tour, and ranks 67th overall in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.347.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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