Seamus Power betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Power ranks 126th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.197, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.210 mark that ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 68th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

Power has been one of the Tour's stronger performers around and on the greens in 2026. He ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.259, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.495 ranks 11th on the Tour. He also ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.

Power ranks 17th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey just 13.16% of the time, and ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, converting 23.59% of scoring opportunities.