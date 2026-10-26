Seamus Power betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Seamus Power reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
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Seamus Power tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, in what marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years. The Irish veteran arrives in Vallarta with some momentum off a runner-up finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Power's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 20-under.
Seamus Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|P2
|66-64-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|70-66-64-67
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|66-67-65-66
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|68-68-63-68
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|68-72-67-66
|-15
|34.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-74-68
|E
|5.750
Seamus Power's recent performances
- Power has recorded one top-five, three top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second at 16-under.
- Power has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.895 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Seamus Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.197
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.210
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.259
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.495
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.347
|0.895
Seamus Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power ranks 126th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.197, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.210 mark that ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 68th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Power has been one of the Tour's stronger performers around and on the greens in 2026. He ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.259, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.495 ranks 11th on the Tour. He also ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
- Power ranks 17th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey just 13.16% of the time, and ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, converting 23.59% of scoring opportunities.
- Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 114th on the Tour, and ranks 67th overall in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.347.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.