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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Santiago de la Fuente betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Santiago De la Fuente's excellent approach sets up birdie at 3M Open

Santiago De la Fuente's excellent approach sets up birdie at 3M Open

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Santiago de la Fuente returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 65th last year at 3-under. He'll tee off at the par-71 course in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1.

Latest odds for de la Fuente at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

De la Fuente's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6567-72-71-71-3
2024T4667-69-72-70-6
2022MC78-77+13

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In de la Fuente's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • De la Fuente's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 6-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

De la Fuente's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4069-70-68-69-12--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6567-72-71-71-3--

De la Fuente's recent performances

  • De la Fuente's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • De la Fuente has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.698 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

De la Fuente's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.698

De la Fuente's advanced stats and rankings

  • Over his past five tournaments, de la Fuente has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, suggesting a modest positive contribution from the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.286 and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.282 over his past five starts indicate areas of difficulty in his short game leading into this event.
  • De la Fuente has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting and -0.698 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for de la Fuente as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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