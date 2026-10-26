Santiago de la Fuente betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Santiago De la Fuente's excellent approach sets up birdie at 3M Open
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Santiago de la Fuente returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 65th last year at 3-under. He'll tee off at the par-71 course in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1.
De la Fuente's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|2024
|T46
|67-69-72-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|78-77
|+13
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In de la Fuente's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 3-under.
- De la Fuente's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 6-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
De la Fuente's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|--
De la Fuente's recent performances
- De la Fuente's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- He has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- De la Fuente has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.698 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
De la Fuente's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.698
De la Fuente's advanced stats and rankings
- Over his past five tournaments, de la Fuente has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, suggesting a modest positive contribution from the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.286 and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.282 over his past five starts indicate areas of difficulty in his short game leading into this event.
- De la Fuente has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting and -0.698 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for de la Fuente as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.