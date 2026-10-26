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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage

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Sami Valimaki has a strong track record at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, including a runner-up finish in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 edition, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1.

Latest odds for Valimaki at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Valimaki's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3466-67-72-70-9
2024264-67-67-69-17

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Valimaki's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 17-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Valimaki's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6073-70-71-70+48.30
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-67-69-76-49.50
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051.00
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.56
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.17

Valimaki's recent performances

  • Valimaki has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.340-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0480.246
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.203-0.274
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1740.002
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.320-0.205

Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

  • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average sits at 0.048 in 2026, and he has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.81%.
  • Around the green, Valimaki has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
  • On the greens, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.174 in 2026, averaging 28.77 Putts Per Round.
  • Valimaki has broken par 19.94% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.81%.
  • He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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