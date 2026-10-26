Sami Valimaki betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average sits at 0.048 in 2026, and he has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.81%.

Around the green, Valimaki has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.

On the greens, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.174 in 2026, averaging 28.77 Putts Per Round.

Valimaki has broken par 19.94% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.81%.