Sami Valimaki betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Sami Valimaki sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 2 at RBC Heritage
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Sami Valimaki has a strong track record at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, including a runner-up finish in 2024. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 edition, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1.
Valimaki's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|2024
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Valimaki's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 17-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-70-71-70
|+4
|8.30
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-67-69-76
|-4
|9.50
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.00
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.56
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.17
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.340
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.048
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.203
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.174
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.320
|-0.205
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.340 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average sits at 0.048 in 2026, and he has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.81%.
- Around the green, Valimaki has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.174 in 2026, averaging 28.77 Putts Per Round.
- Valimaki has broken par 19.94% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.81%.
- He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.