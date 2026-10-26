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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Ryder Cowan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryder Cowan sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

Ryder Cowan sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open

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Ryder Cowan makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The par-71 course stretches 7,337 yards and carries a purse of $6.0 million.

Latest odds for Cowan at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Cowan's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Ryder Cowan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-68-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2368-72-72-73+5--

Ryder Cowan's recent performances

  • Cowan has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Cowan has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ryder Cowan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2250.226
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.241-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5630.561
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2060.207
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7520.752

Ryder Cowan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cowan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cowan carries a -0.241 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.74%.
  • Around the green, Cowan has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.563 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Cowan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.206 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83.
  • Cowan has broken par 17.59% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.52%.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.752 for the 2026 season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cowan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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