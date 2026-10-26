Ryder Cowan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Ryder Cowan sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at 3M Open
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Ryder Cowan makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The par-71 course stretches 7,337 yards and carries a purse of $6.0 million.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Cowan's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ryder Cowan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|68-72-72-73
|+5
|--
Ryder Cowan's recent performances
- Cowan has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Cowan has averaged 0.752 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ryder Cowan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.225
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.241
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.563
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.206
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.752
|0.752
Ryder Cowan's advanced stats and rankings
- Cowan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cowan carries a -0.241 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.74%.
- Around the green, Cowan has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.563 in 2026.
- On the greens, Cowan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.206 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83.
- Cowan has broken par 17.59% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.52%.
- His Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.752 for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cowan as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.