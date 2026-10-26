Ryder Cowan betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Cowan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cowan carries a -0.241 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.74%.

Around the green, Cowan has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.563 in 2026.

On the greens, Cowan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.206 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83.

Cowan has broken par 17.59% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.52%.