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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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8H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rico Hoey holes 39-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Butterfield Bermuda

Rico Hoey holes 39-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Rico Hoey has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to post his first weekend performance at this stop.

Latest odds for Hoey at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Rico Hoey's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-74E
2024MC71-70-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting an even score.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Rico Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5269-67-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1064-69-65-67-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3967-67-70-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2566-65-71-69-933.25
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.00
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.50
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.18
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.82
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--

Rico Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rico Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4460.568
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1040.246
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1400.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.299-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1100.884

Rico Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey ranks 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446, and his Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.104 ranks 82nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 49th.
  • Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.140 ranks 127th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.299 ranks 133rd, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 119th.
  • Hoey has broken par 22.75% of the time this season, ranking 53rd on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.16% ranks 84th.
  • He has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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