Rico Hoey betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hoey ranks 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446, and his Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.104 ranks 82nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 49th.

Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.140 ranks 127th on the Tour.

On the greens, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.299 ranks 133rd, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 119th.

Hoey has broken par 22.75% of the time this season, ranking 53rd on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.16% ranks 84th.