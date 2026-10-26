Rico Hoey betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Rico Hoey holes 39-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Rico Hoey has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to post his first weekend performance at this stop.
Rico Hoey's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting an even score.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Rico Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|69-67-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|64-69-65-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|66-65-71-69
|-9
|33.25
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.18
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.82
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
Rico Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Hoey has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rico Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.446
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.104
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.140
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.299
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.110
|0.884
Rico Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey ranks 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446, and his Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.104 ranks 82nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 49th.
- Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.140 ranks 127th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.299 ranks 133rd, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 119th.
- Hoey has broken par 22.75% of the time this season, ranking 53rd on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.16% ranks 84th.
- He has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.