Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Neergaard-Petersen ranks 17th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.477. His Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 64th.

In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.077, ranking 103rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.38% ranks 76th.

Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.188 ranks 137th, and his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.032 ranks 80th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48 placing him 138th on the Tour.

His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th, and he ranks 130th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.97% of the time.