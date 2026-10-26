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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He arrives looking to build on a season that has seen him record one top-10 finish in his last ten starts.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2374-68-67-67-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2066-72-66-66-1442.00
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-67-70-5156.00
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.50
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717.00
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110.00
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has recorded three top-20 finishes, including one top-10, over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
  • He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4770.298
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0770.183
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1880.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.032-0.690
Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2440.082

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen ranks 17th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.477. His Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 64th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.077, ranking 103rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.38% ranks 76th.
  • Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.188 ranks 137th, and his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.032 ranks 80th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48 placing him 138th on the Tour.
  • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th, and he ranks 130th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.97% of the time.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 99th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.244 that places him 76th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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