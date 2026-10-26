Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen makes his way to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He arrives looking to build on a season that has seen him record one top-10 finish in his last ten starts.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|74-68-67-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|42.00
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-67-70
|-5
|156.00
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.50
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17.00
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10.00
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has recorded three top-20 finishes, including one top-10, over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
- He has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.477
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.077
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.188
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.032
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.244
|0.082
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen ranks 17th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.477. His Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 64th.
- In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.077, ranking 103rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.38% ranks 76th.
- Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.188 ranks 137th, and his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.032 ranks 80th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48 placing him 138th on the Tour.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 130th, and he ranks 130th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 99th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.244 that places him 76th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.