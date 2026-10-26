Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Højgaard ranks sixth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 ranks 72nd.

In terms of approach play, Højgaard carries a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, ranking 122nd on the Tour. He ranks 52nd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.72%.

Around the greens, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.079 ranks 110th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.380 in 2026, ranking 22nd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.54 ranks 143rd.