Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Rasmus Højgaard returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, after finishing tied for 34th at 9-under in last year's edition. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico, for the 2026 edition.
Højgaard's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-72-66
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|4
|69-68-61-68
|-14
|135.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|65-73-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|70-65-69-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|7.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth at 14-under.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.112
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.180
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.079
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.380
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.233
|0.249
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard ranks sixth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 ranks 72nd.
- In terms of approach play, Højgaard carries a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, ranking 122nd on the Tour. He ranks 52nd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.72%.
- Around the greens, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.079 ranks 110th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.380 in 2026, ranking 22nd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.54 ranks 143rd.
- Højgaard ranks 148th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.26% of the time in 2026. He breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 81st, and has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.