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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

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Rasmus Højgaard returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026, after finishing tied for 34th at 9-under in last year's edition. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico, for the 2026 edition.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Højgaard's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3469-67-70-69-9

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleW/D78+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-72-66-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic469-68-61-68-14135.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3665-73-70-68-416.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6270-65-69-72-84.300
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6572-71-71-72+67.000

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth at 14-under.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged 0.249 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.112-0.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.180-0.422
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.0790.170
Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.3800.713
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2330.249

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard ranks sixth on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.112 ranks 72nd.
  • In terms of approach play, Højgaard carries a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in 2026, ranking 122nd on the Tour. He ranks 52nd in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.72%.
  • Around the greens, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.079 ranks 110th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.380 in 2026, ranking 22nd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 29.54 ranks 143rd.
  • Højgaard ranks 148th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.26% of the time in 2026. He breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 81st, and has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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