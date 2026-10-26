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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Pontus Nyholm tees off at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to build on a 2026 season in which he has shown flashes of form. This will mark his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-74E--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4366-67-70-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-72-69-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-72+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3968-69-71-66-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2668-66-69-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Nyholm has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.623 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0140.408
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.456-0.657
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.068-0.257
Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.009-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.530-0.623

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 ranks 99th on the Tour in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranks 19th — one of the stronger marks on Tour off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.456 ranks 145th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 123rd, pointing to iron play as an area of concern this season.
  • Around the green, Nyholm's -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 107th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting of 0.009 ranks 85th, and he averages 28.90 Putts Per Round, ranking 86th on the Tour.
  • Nyholm breaks par 22.49% of the time, ranking 64th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.14% ranks 114th.
  • He has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 136th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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