Pontus Nyholm betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Pontus Nyholm tees off at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to build on a 2026 season in which he has shown flashes of form. This will mark his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-72-69
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Nyholm has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.623 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.014
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.456
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.068
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.009
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.530
|-0.623
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 ranks 99th on the Tour in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranks 19th — one of the stronger marks on Tour off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.456 ranks 145th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 123rd, pointing to iron play as an area of concern this season.
- Around the green, Nyholm's -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 107th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting of 0.009 ranks 85th, and he averages 28.90 Putts Per Round, ranking 86th on the Tour.
- Nyholm breaks par 22.49% of the time, ranking 64th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.14% ranks 114th.
- He has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 136th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.