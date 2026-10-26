Pontus Nyholm betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 ranks 99th on the Tour in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranks 19th — one of the stronger marks on Tour off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.456 ranks 145th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 123rd, pointing to iron play as an area of concern this season.

Around the green, Nyholm's -0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green ranks 107th, while his Strokes Gained: Putting of 0.009 ranks 85th, and he averages 28.90 Putts Per Round, ranking 86th on the Tour.

Nyholm breaks par 22.49% of the time, ranking 64th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.14% ranks 114th.