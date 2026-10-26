Pathway to Progression announces 2026-27 Underclass Elite Ranking, APGA Collegiate Ranking

Now in its second season, the Underclass Elite Ranking recognizes the top freshmen, sophomores and juniors, as well as fourth-year players eligible for a fifth year of competition. Following Sautron in the initial ranking are Argyle Downes of Rutgers in second and Gabriel Dulon Villoslada of the University of Texas Rio Grande in third. Monte Chumchaivate from Nevada and Kostka Horno from New Mexico State round out the top five.