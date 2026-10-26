Pathway to Progression announces 2026-27 Underclass Elite Ranking, APGA Collegiate Ranking
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Tennessee senior Rudy Sautron tops the first Pathway to Progression's Underclass Elite Ranking of the 2026-27 season. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression program announced Monday the initial Underclass Elite Ranking and APGA Collegiate Ranking of the 2026-27 season, underscoring the Tour’s continued commitment to recognizing top-performing collegiate golfers from historically underrepresented communities.
Rudy Sautron from the University of Tennessee leads the Underclass Elite Ranking, while Nicholas Canales from the University of Central Oklahoma holds the top spot in the APGA Collegiate Ranking.
Now in its second season, the Underclass Elite Ranking recognizes the top freshmen, sophomores and juniors, as well as fourth-year players eligible for a fifth year of competition. Following Sautron in the initial ranking are Argyle Downes of Rutgers in second and Gabriel Dulon Villoslada of the University of Texas Rio Grande in third. Monte Chumchaivate from Nevada and Kostka Horno from New Mexico State round out the top five.
“The Underclass Elite Ranking is a critical lever in strengthening the Pathway to Progression program,” said Kenyatta Ramsey, PGA Tour vice president, player development. “Rudy Sautron’s win at The Monroe this summer is exactly what these rankings are intended to do, which is to put talented players on bigger stages and give them the chance to show they belong.”
Top players in the final standings will be invited to the Underclass Elite Showcase at TPC Scottsdale, where the top-five finishers will earn a spot in the Underclass Elite Performance Experience at TPC Sawgrass.
The player who finishes No. 1 in the final ranking will again receive an exemption into The Monroe Invitational. Last season’s invitee, Sautron, won the 85th Monroe in July with a tournament-record 19-under par. The victory earned him a spot in the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and he finished T17 at 10 under in the weather-shortened tournament with rounds of 69-67-67.
“The Monroe Invitational is proud to continue its partnership with the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression Underclass Elite Ranking for a second year,” said Mason Grower, tournament chairman of The Monroe Invitational. “Our 2026 champion, Rudy Sautron, earned his spot in the Monroe field by finishing No. 1 in the inaugural 2026 ranking. We’re excited to see the program continue to grow and thrive, and we look forward to welcoming the series champion back to Monroe in 2027."
New this season, the top-ranked player in the overall ranking and the top-ranked HBCU player will receive exemptions into the Porter Cup, a prestigious amateur event held annually at the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston, New York.
“This new partnership will not only add an elite HBCU player to our field, but it also gives them an opportunity to compete against top-flight amateur talent,” said Marty Shimmel, Porter Cup tournament director.
Now in its seventh year, the APGA Collegiate Ranking identifies top graduating collegiate golfers from underrepresented communities preparing to turn professional. Following Canales in the initial ranking are Francisco Perez of Howard in second and Lance Christensen Jr. of Colorado Christian in third. MJ Darmawan from Florida A&M and Rodrigo Barahona from George Washington round out the top five.
The top five eligible players in the final standings will join PROBOUND, the PGA Tour’s professional development program. These players will earn membership in the APGA Tour and have access to various player development resources, Delta flight credits to aid with tournament travel and mentoring programs to support their transition to professional golf.
The top-ranked player in the final APGA Collegiate Ranking will also receive scholarship entry into the pre-qualifying round of the 2027 PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Both rankings are powered by CLIPPD and use Average Strokes Gained to evaluate performance across NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and NJCAA competition.