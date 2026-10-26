Pierceson Coody betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Coody has been one of the longer hitters on Tour in 2026, averaging 317.5 yards off the tee, which ranks 17th. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.342 ranks 28th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.106, ranking 112th, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.10% ranks 82nd on the Tour.

Around the green, Coody ranks 151st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.296.

On the putting surfaces, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.111, ranking 65th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, which ranks 96th.

Coody ranks 34th on Tour by breaking par 23.21% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.17% ranks 116th.