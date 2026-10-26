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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody drains 48-footer for eagle on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

Pierceson Coody drains 48-footer for eagle on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

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Pierceson Coody withdrew from the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024 after posting a first-round 78. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1.

Latest odds for Coody at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Coody's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024WD78-

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Coody's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he withdrew after an opening-round 78.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Pierceson Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5065-75-72-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5766-72-71-65-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1971-66-70-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D76+6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-72+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-68-67-70-1014.000

Pierceson Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
  • Coody has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged -0.329 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pierceson Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3420.163
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.106-0.277
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.296-0.164
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.111-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.052-0.329

Pierceson Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody has been one of the longer hitters on Tour in 2026, averaging 317.5 yards off the tee, which ranks 17th. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.342 ranks 28th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.106, ranking 112th, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.10% ranks 82nd on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Coody ranks 151st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.296.
  • On the putting surfaces, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.111, ranking 65th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, which ranks 96th.
  • Coody ranks 34th on Tour by breaking par 23.21% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.17% ranks 116th.
  • He has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 56th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.052 that ranks 100th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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