Pierceson Coody betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Pierceson Coody drains 48-footer for eagle on No. 7 at Bank of Utah
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Pierceson Coody withdrew from the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024 after posting a first-round 78. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1.
Coody's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|78
|-
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he withdrew after an opening-round 78.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Pierceson Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|65-75-72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|66-72-71-65
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
Pierceson Coody's recent performances
- Coody has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
- Coody has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.329 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pierceson Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.342
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.106
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.296
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.111
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.052
|-0.329
Pierceson Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has been one of the longer hitters on Tour in 2026, averaging 317.5 yards off the tee, which ranks 17th. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.342 ranks 28th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.106, ranking 112th, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.10% ranks 82nd on the Tour.
- Around the green, Coody ranks 151st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.296.
- On the putting surfaces, Coody holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.111, ranking 65th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, which ranks 96th.
- Coody ranks 34th on Tour by breaking par 23.21% of the time, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.17% ranks 116th.
- He has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 56th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.052 that ranks 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.