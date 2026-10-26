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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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3H AGO

Omar Morales betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Omar Morales makes birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Omar Morales makes birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Omar Morales has missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that record.

Latest odds for Morales at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Omar Morales's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-71-1
2023MC74-67-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Morales's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Omar Morales's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 18, 2026Dominican Republic Tour Championship presented by ScotiabankT571-69-65-71-12110.000
Sept. 20, 2026ATB Classic presented by Building Trades of AlbertaT2265-68-70-69-837.300
Sept. 13, 2026Digital Commerce Group OpenMC68-67-5--
Aug. 30, 2026CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterMC69-67-4--
Aug. 23, 2026Manitoba OpenMC74-70+4--
July 26, 2026Osprey Valley OpenMC72-70+2--
July 19, 2026Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsT2166-65-69-75-1339.100
July 12, 2026Explore NB OpenT2267-67-69-65-1638.125
June 28, 2026Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by SyndeoMC72-72+4--
June 14, 2026Inter Rapidisimo Golf ChampionshipT969-66-73-67-1370.000

Omar Morales's recent performances

  • Morales has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Dominican Republic Tour Championship presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for fifth at 12-under.
  • Morales has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Morales has averaged -0.640 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Omar Morales's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.442
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.592
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.497
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.640

Omar Morales's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morales has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average sits at 0.005 over the same span.
  • Around the greens, Morales has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average stands at -0.497.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.640 over the past five starts reflects the challenges he has faced in recent outings.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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