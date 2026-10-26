Omar Morales betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Omar Morales makes birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Omar Morales has missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on that record.
Omar Morales's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|MC
|74-67
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Morales's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Omar Morales's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 18, 2026
|Dominican Republic Tour Championship presented by Scotiabank
|T5
|71-69-65-71
|-12
|110.000
|Sept. 20, 2026
|ATB Classic presented by Building Trades of Alberta
|T22
|65-68-70-69
|-8
|37.300
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Digital Commerce Group Open
|MC
|68-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 30, 2026
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|MC
|69-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|Manitoba Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|Osprey Valley Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|T21
|66-65-69-75
|-13
|39.100
|July 12, 2026
|Explore NB Open
|T22
|67-67-69-65
|-16
|38.125
|June 28, 2026
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|T9
|69-66-73-67
|-13
|70.000
Omar Morales's recent performances
- Morales has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Dominican Republic Tour Championship presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for fifth at 12-under.
- Morales has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Morales has averaged -0.640 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Omar Morales's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.640
Omar Morales's advanced stats and rankings
- Morales has averaged 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average sits at 0.005 over the same span.
- Around the greens, Morales has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average stands at -0.497.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.640 over the past five starts reflects the challenges he has faced in recent outings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.