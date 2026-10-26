Max McGreevy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

McGreevy carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 in 2026, ranking 62nd on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 132nd.

In terms of ball-striking, McGreevy ranks 46th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.303, and he ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.051, ranking 68th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.91% ranks 77th.

On the greens, McGreevy has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.347, ranking 141st on the Tour. He averages 29.63 Putts Per Round, which ranks 152nd, and he breaks par 21.35% of the time, ranking 119th.