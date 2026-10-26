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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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Max McGreevy heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, tee it up Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having posted a T25 finish at this event last year. He'll look to build on that result and improve on a 2026 season in which he has yet to record a top-10 finish.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

McGreevy's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2574-65-68-66-11
2023MC75-76+9
2022MC72-69-1

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-67-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-66-70-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1670.206
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.303-0.285
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.051-0.325
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.347-0.269
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.173-0.673

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 in 2026, ranking 62nd on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 132nd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, McGreevy ranks 46th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.303, and he ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.051, ranking 68th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.91% ranks 77th.
  • On the greens, McGreevy has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.347, ranking 141st on the Tour. He averages 29.63 Putts Per Round, which ranks 152nd, and he breaks par 21.35% of the time, ranking 119th.
  • McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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