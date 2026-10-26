Max McGreevy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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Max McGreevy heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, tee it up Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having posted a T25 finish at this event last year. He'll look to build on that result and improve on a 2026 season in which he has yet to record a top-10 finish.
McGreevy's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|2023
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2022
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-66-70-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.167
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.303
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.051
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.347
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.173
|-0.673
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 in 2026, ranking 62nd on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 132nd.
- In terms of ball-striking, McGreevy ranks 46th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.303, and he ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.051, ranking 68th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.91% ranks 77th.
- On the greens, McGreevy has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.347, ranking 141st on the Tour. He averages 29.63 Putts Per Round, which ranks 152nd, and he breaks par 21.35% of the time, ranking 119th.
- McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.