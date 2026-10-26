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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Baycurrent

Max Homa sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Baycurrent

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Max Homa heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Homa arrives in Vallarta looking to make his mark at this event, carrying some solid recent form into the week.

Latest odds for Homa at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Homa's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Max Homa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1365-68-70-70-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-68-67-68-16--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2473-67-69-68-3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-74+4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-69-67-71-230.833
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3967-70-68-68-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic267-66-68-64-19300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-67-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-71-71-67-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--

Max Homa's recent performances

  • Homa has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Homa has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Homa has averaged 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0980.183
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.158-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0870.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2810.087
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1340.369

Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Homa is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 42nd on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Homa ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.158, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.53% ranks 116th. He ranks 113th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.087.
  • On the greens, Homa has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 32nd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.281 and 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
  • Homa ranks 89th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.134, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.72% of the time. He has accumulated 767 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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