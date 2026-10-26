Max Homa betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Max Homa sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Baycurrent
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Max Homa heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. Homa arrives in Vallarta looking to make his mark at this event, carrying some solid recent form into the week.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Homa's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Max Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T13
|65-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|73-67-69-68
|-3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-66-68-64
|-19
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Max Homa's recent performances
- Homa has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Homa has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.098
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.158
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.087
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.281
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.134
|0.369
Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 42nd on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Homa ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.158, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.53% ranks 116th. He ranks 113th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.087.
- On the greens, Homa has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 32nd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.281 and 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
- Homa ranks 89th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.134, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.72% of the time. He has accumulated 767 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.