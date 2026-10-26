Max Homa betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Homa is averaging 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour. His Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 42nd on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Homa ranks 121st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.158, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.53% ranks 116th. He ranks 113th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.087.

On the greens, Homa has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 32nd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.281 and 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.