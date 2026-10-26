Mark Hubbard betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hubbard ranks 119th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.149, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 136th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a mark of 0.118, ranking 81st on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.96% ranks 109th.

Around the green, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.007 ranks 86th on the Tour.

On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.560 ranks 159th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 105th.