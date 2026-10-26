Mark Hubbard betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Mark Hubbard returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he holds three previous appearances at this event. He'll tee off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on his most recent showing of tied for 48th at 5-under in 2024.
Hubbard's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|2023
|T18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|2022
|T51
|68-71-71-69
|-5
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-66-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-68-73-71
|-2
|4.50
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20.00
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.50
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.75
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.149
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.118
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.007
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.560
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.598
|-0.163
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard ranks 119th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.149, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 136th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a mark of 0.118, ranking 81st on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.96% ranks 109th.
- Around the green, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.007 ranks 86th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.560 ranks 159th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 105th.
- Hubbard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.82% ranks 137th on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.21% of the time, ranking 125th. He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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