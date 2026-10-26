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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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1H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Mark Hubbard returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he holds three previous appearances at this event. He'll tee off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on his most recent showing of tied for 48th at 5-under in 2024.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Hubbard's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4869-65-73-72-5
2023T1868-70-69-66-11
2022T5168-71-71-69-5

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-66-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-65-67-70-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-67-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.50
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120.00
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.50
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.75
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.149-0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1180.126
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.007-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.560-0.128
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.598-0.163

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard ranks 119th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.149, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 136th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard holds a mark of 0.118, ranking 81st on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.96% ranks 109th.
  • Around the green, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.007 ranks 86th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.560 ranks 159th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 105th.
  • Hubbard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.82% ranks 137th on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.21% of the time, ranking 125th. He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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