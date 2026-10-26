PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
7H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

Marco Penge drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Marco Penge tees it up for the first time at Vidanta Vallarta, as the VidantaWorld Mexico Open gets underway Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.

Latest odds for Penge at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Penge's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Marco Penge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6868-67-71-73-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1068-66-64-67-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3873-63-74-63-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4570-64-68-73-510.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1872-68-69-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.900
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625

Marco Penge's recent performances

  • Penge has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Penge has averaged 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Penge has averaged 0.332 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4860.357
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.2240.146
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0840.232
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.359-0.403
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1820.332

Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Penge has been one of the longer hitters on Tour in 2026, ranking fifth with an average Driving Distance of 324.7 yards. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 ranks 16th on the Tour.
  • His approach game has been an area for improvement, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.224 ranking 132nd. He has also hit Greens in Regulation at a 65.97% clip, ranking 108th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.084, ranking 112th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Penge holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.359, ranking 143rd on the Tour, while averaging 29.16 Putts Per Round, which ranks 111th.
  • Penge breaks par 22.32% of the time, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.57% ranks 125th.
  • He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 112th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW