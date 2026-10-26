Marco Penge betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Penge has been one of the longer hitters on Tour in 2026, ranking fifth with an average Driving Distance of 324.7 yards. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 ranks 16th on the Tour.

His approach game has been an area for improvement, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.224 ranking 132nd. He has also hit Greens in Regulation at a 65.97% clip, ranking 108th on the Tour.

Around the green, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.084, ranking 112th on the Tour.

On the greens, Penge holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.359, ranking 143rd on the Tour, while averaging 29.16 Putts Per Round, which ranks 111th.

Penge breaks par 22.32% of the time, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.57% ranks 125th.