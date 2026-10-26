Marco Penge betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Marco Penge drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Bank of Utah
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Marco Penge tees it up for the first time at Vidanta Vallarta, as the VidantaWorld Mexico Open gets underway Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Penge's first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Marco Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T68
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|68-66-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|73-63-74-63
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|70-64-68-73
|-5
|10.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|73-73-68-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|76-69-71-78
|+6
|14.625
Marco Penge's recent performances
- Penge has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Penge has averaged 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.332 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.486
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.224
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.084
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.359
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.182
|0.332
Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has been one of the longer hitters on Tour in 2026, ranking fifth with an average Driving Distance of 324.7 yards. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.486 ranks 16th on the Tour.
- His approach game has been an area for improvement, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.224 ranking 132nd. He has also hit Greens in Regulation at a 65.97% clip, ranking 108th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Penge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.084, ranking 112th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Penge holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.359, ranking 143rd on the Tour, while averaging 29.16 Putts Per Round, which ranks 111th.
- Penge breaks par 22.32% of the time, ranking 74th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.57% ranks 125th.
- He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 112th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.