Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 72nd on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hughes carries a -0.320 mark in 2026, ranking 137th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.53% ranks 72nd on the Tour.

Around the green, Hughes has been one of the Tour's standout performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.415, which ranks fifth on the Tour.

On the greens, Hughes has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.343 in 2026, ranking 28th on the Tour. He averages 28.59 Putts Per Round, ranking 48th, and breaks par 21.75% of the time, ranking 105th on the Tour.