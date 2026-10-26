Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Mackenzie Hughes reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
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Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024, finishing at 8-over. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026 edition of the tournament looking to turn things around.
Hughes's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-73
|+8
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Hughes's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|64-69-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|65-70-64-70
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|68-67-72-65
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Hughes has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.148
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.320
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.415
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.343
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.291
|0.315
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 72nd on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hughes carries a -0.320 mark in 2026, ranking 137th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.53% ranks 72nd on the Tour.
- Around the green, Hughes has been one of the Tour's standout performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.415, which ranks fifth on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hughes has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.343 in 2026, ranking 28th on the Tour. He averages 28.59 Putts Per Round, ranking 48th, and breaks par 21.75% of the time, ranking 105th on the Tour.
- Hughes has shown strong Bogey Avoidance in 2026, ranking 21st on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.38%. He has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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