Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
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-13
R3
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-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
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-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
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-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
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-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
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-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E
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7H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

Mackenzie Hughes reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at Butterfield Bermuda

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Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in 2024, finishing at 8-over. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026 edition of the tournament looking to turn things around.

Latest odds for Hughes at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Hughes's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC77-73+8

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Hughes's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2564-69-71-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2465-70-64-70-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2968-67-72-65-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--

Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1480.047
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.320-0.338
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4150.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3430.286
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2910.315

Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.148 in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 72nd on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hughes carries a -0.320 mark in 2026, ranking 137th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.53% ranks 72nd on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Hughes has been one of the Tour's standout performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.415, which ranks fifth on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hughes has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.343 in 2026, ranking 28th on the Tour. He averages 28.59 Putts Per Round, ranking 48th, and breaks par 21.75% of the time, ranking 105th on the Tour.
  • Hughes has shown strong Bogey Avoidance in 2026, ranking 21st on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.38%. He has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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