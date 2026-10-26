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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

Luke Clanton reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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Luke Clanton tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Clanton enters the week looking to build on some encouraging recent results heading into the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Clanton at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Clanton's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Luke Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1167-68-66-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT767-69-65-62-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-75+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-67-67-70-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-66-67-75-35.860

Luke Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has recorded one top-10 finish — and three overall top-20 finishes — over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
  • Clanton has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Luke Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.401-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4971.004
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1510.091
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.364-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.4190.738

Luke Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton ranks 145th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.401 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.497 ranks 20th on the Tour, representing a clear strength in his game. He also ranks 42nd with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the greens, Clanton posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.151, which ranks 132nd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Clanton carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364, ranking 144th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40 that ranks 131st.
  • Clanton ranks 139th on the Tour by breaking par 20.66% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20% ranks 86th. He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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