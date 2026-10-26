Luke Clanton betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Clanton ranks 145th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.401 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.497 ranks 20th on the Tour, representing a clear strength in his game. He also ranks 42nd with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the greens, Clanton posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.151, which ranks 132nd on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Clanton carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364, ranking 144th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40 that ranks 131st.