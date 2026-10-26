Luke Clanton betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Luke Clanton reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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Luke Clanton tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, scheduled for Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. Clanton enters the week looking to build on some encouraging recent results heading into the $6 million event.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Luke Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|67-68-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|67-69-65-62
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-67-67-70
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-66-67-75
|-3
|5.860
Luke Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has recorded one top-10 finish — and three overall top-20 finishes — over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
- Clanton has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Luke Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.401
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.497
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.151
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.364
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.419
|0.738
Luke Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton ranks 145th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.401 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.497 ranks 20th on the Tour, representing a clear strength in his game. He also ranks 42nd with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the greens, Clanton posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.151, which ranks 132nd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Clanton carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364, ranking 144th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40 that ranks 131st.
- Clanton ranks 139th on the Tour by breaking par 20.66% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20% ranks 86th. He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.