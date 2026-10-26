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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Lee Hodges makes his return to Vidanta Vallarta, where his best result was a tied-for-51st finish in 2022. He'll tee off at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on his past showings at this event.

Latest odds for Hodges at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Hodges' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20237372-68-79-69+4
2022T5168-72-69-70-5

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 5-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4466-70-70-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3369-71-68-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-67-64-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2640.269
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1720.262
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.232-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1490.135
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3530.637

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 129th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hodges holds a 0.172 mark that ranks 68th on the Tour. He ranks 16th with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Hodges is posting a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hodges has a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 59th on the Tour. He averages 29.30 Putts Per Round, ranking 121st, and breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on the Tour.
  • Hodges has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour. He also ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.02% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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