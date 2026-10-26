Lee Hodges betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Lee Hodges makes his return to Vidanta Vallarta, where his best result was a tied-for-51st finish in 2022. He'll tee off at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on his past showings at this event.
Hodges' recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|2022
|T51
|68-72-69-70
|-5
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 5-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|66-70-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|69-71-68-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-67-64
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Hodges has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.264
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.172
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.232
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.149
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.353
|0.637
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 129th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hodges holds a 0.172 mark that ranks 68th on the Tour. He ranks 16th with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hodges is posting a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hodges has a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 59th on the Tour. He averages 29.30 Putts Per Round, ranking 121st, and breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on the Tour.
- Hodges has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour. He also ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 14.02% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.