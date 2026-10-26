Lee Hodges betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hodges is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 129th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hodges holds a 0.172 mark that ranks 68th on the Tour. He ranks 16th with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hodges is posting a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, ranking 145th on the Tour.

On the greens, Hodges has a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 59th on the Tour. He averages 29.30 Putts Per Round, ranking 121st, and breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on the Tour.