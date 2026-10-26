Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Kristoffer Ventura drains 59-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Kristoffer Ventura posted an 11-under finish tied for 25th in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on that result.
Ventura's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|66-70-72-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|67-66-65-71
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Ventura has averaged 0.887 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.598
|0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.135
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.144
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.072
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.246
|0.744
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598, and his Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 31st.
- He ranks 10th on the Tour with a 70.86% Greens in Regulation rate, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.135 ranks 115th and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.144 ranks 128th.
- On the greens, Ventura holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072, ranking 98th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 129th.
- Ventura ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.57% of the time, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 112th.
- He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total of 0.246 that places him 75th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.