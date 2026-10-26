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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura drains 59-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Kristoffer Ventura drains 59-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

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Kristoffer Ventura posted an 11-under finish tied for 25th in his most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Ventura at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Ventura's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2564-71-71-67-11

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4166-70-72-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3267-66-65-71-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-69-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.887 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5980.887
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1350.230
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.1440.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.072-0.522
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2460.744

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598, and his Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 31st.
  • He ranks 10th on the Tour with a 70.86% Greens in Regulation rate, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.135 ranks 115th and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.144 ranks 128th.
  • On the greens, Ventura holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072, ranking 98th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 129th.
  • Ventura ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.57% of the time, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 112th.
  • He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total of 0.246 that places him 75th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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