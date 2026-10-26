Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Ventura ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598, and his Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 31st.

He ranks 10th on the Tour with a 70.86% Greens in Regulation rate, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.135 ranks 115th and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.144 ranks 128th.

On the greens, Ventura holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072, ranking 98th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 that ranks 129th.

Ventura ranks seventh on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 12.57% of the time, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.54% ranks 112th.